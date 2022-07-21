Placeholder Letters

To the Editor,

Growing up I knew my parents loved me because they did their level best to teach me right from wrong. They gave me boundaries and rules to follow. There were expectations, disciplines and punishments. I am grateful for their efforts. The Bible tells us to “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.” Proverbs 22:6.

