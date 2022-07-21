Growing up I knew my parents loved me because they did their level best to teach me right from wrong. They gave me boundaries and rules to follow. There were expectations, disciplines and punishments. I am grateful for their efforts. The Bible tells us to “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.” Proverbs 22:6.
As I matured, my parents allowed me to make decisions on my own. I now had the power to act without constraint and at my own discretion. This is called “free will.” I had always possessed the gift of free will, but required guidance in understanding everything that right encompassed. Their guidance is not called “judgment” it is called “love.”
Free will to do whatever I wanted, make decisions that made ME happy, go with the flow, follow the crowd, keep life easy. Only now I could do all of these things without the threat of punishment. Right? Wrong.
God gave man a set of 10 moral rules to follow and then He gave us all free will to either follow those rules or bend them to suit our wants. Msgr. Robert A. Roh once said to me, “Linda, you can not pick and choose to follow only the rules that fit your own ambitions. Sometimes you have to do what is hard.” His words have stayed with me for over 30 years.
Even Jesus had free will. It would have been convenient for Him to have taken the easy path and gotten down from that cross, but he didn’t. He stayed and used His free will to do the right thing in the eyes of God. He wasn’t concerned with himself, He was concerned with us. It cost Him his life and greater love hath no man!
My motivation in writing this is love. I encourage you to seek the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Investigate, read the Value Them Both amendment for yourself and examine your moral conscience. I pray that we find the truth, cast our vote and avoid the just punishments of the Lord.
