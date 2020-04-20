State Senator Dennis Pyle released the following statement, today, concerning the current Covid-19 pandemic:
"Realizing that we are living in unprecedented and unforeseen times, Kansans have been faced with difficult choices over the past few weeks. Our state, nation, and the world will never forget this most challenging time. Our first responders, health care workers, and all essential employees have made countless sacrifices for all of us, and for that we are grateful. It's encouraging that our healthcare resources appear to be even more adequate than initially anticipated.
Every day stories of the economic impact and the devastation resulting from the shutdown are even more heartbreaking to Kansans. Now that the curve is beginning to flatten, they are eager to reopen safely.
It is time to proceed with opening up the Kansas economy once again with a balanced approach toward the health and economic challenges we face.
Governor Kelly has taken action to close schools, close businesses, and even gone so far as to close churches. This experiment, the 'Kelly experiment,' has taken a toll on our Kansas small businesses which are crucial to the economic life here in Kansas and has affected the normalcy of every Kansans life.
It is now time to see some action from Governor Kelly dealing with the consequential outcomes of her policies. The State of Kansas cannot afford to delay economic activity longer by continuing with the same experimental policies of the past few weeks. It is time for the governor to revisit her policies and begin reopening the doors to economic activity/recovery in Kansas."
Senator Pyle represents the 1st District, which includes all of Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Nemaha, and parts of Marshall and Pottawatomie counties. Pyle is a farmer. He and his wife reside north of Hiawatha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.