Sericea lespedeza (Lespedeza cuneata) will soon be in a rapid vegetative growth stage. Sericea lespedeza continues to be a major concern on rangeland, pasture, and some CRP acres in Kansas.

There are no known biological controls that can be effectively used on sericea lespedeza. However, grazing with goats can suppress sericea lespedeza stands and produce a saleable product. It takes 4 to 5 goats per acre (of sericea) to graze the plant heavily enough to eliminate seed production. Sheep will also graze sericea.

