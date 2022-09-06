Insight graphic

Tuesday I was hauling hay; it was my fifth or sixth load of the day, and I had been hauling hay for the better part of a week. It was probably all too routine. I was making the left-hand turn off of the highway onto the county road. I looked back in my rearview mirror and did not see anyone before I started to turn. That was when I saw the Subaru had decided to pass me at that very point.

Thankfully, nothing more happened than the driver squealing their brakes and shaking their fist at me, but it could have been much worse. Over the past couple of months, I have had a couple of friends who have had worse experiences sharing the highways with other motorists. Thankfully, none of them were seriously hurt, but the damage to farm equipment was not something they had planned to deal with, I am sure.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.