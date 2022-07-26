To the Editor,
To my Black Brothers & Sisters (and anyone else who’s listening): Vote YES on the Value Them Both amendment on Aug. 2.
We, of all people, relate to the injustice and brutality of being considered non-persons or 3/5 of a person as our ancestors in slavery were. What is the unborn--human or not? (Hint: humans produce humans.) If it is not human, what is it? If it is human, is it OK to kill it? Is it acceptable to kill a one-month-old if he/she causes ‘problems, or, since a one-month-old is not fully developed and cannot survive on its own, is the child disposable? No one has to tell us how precious that child is! The federal Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004 defines “child in utero” as a member of the species Homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb.” Sounds like a person! If the embryo/fetus is killed during certain crimes, the defendant may be charged with homicide as when Scott Peterson was convicted of a double homicide for the death of his wife and unborn child.
Why do we need the Value Them Both amendment? In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court “discovered” a new “right to abortion” in the Kansas Constitution. Since then, crucial regulations have been overturned—the ban on live, dismemberment abortions and stricter standards of abortion clinic licensing, inspection, sanitation & safety--struck down in 2021. Without the amendment, we can expect other regulations to fall like dominoes: parental notification when minors seek abortions, ban on taxpayer funding of abortions, women’s rights to be informed about abortion risks to their own health and more. These laws will be presumed unconstitutional, opening the door for unregulated abortion in Kansas. Since 2019, Kansas has seen the largest increase in numbers of abortions in more than 25 years, with the majority of the increase performed on out-of-state residents. The Kansas City Star quoted that the abortion rate in Kansas could increase 1,000%.
The Value Them Both Amendment does NOT ban all abortions, but clearly gives elected officials power to pass laws regarding abortion in difficult cases such as rape, incest and to save the mother’s life. Treatment for miscarriage and ectopic pregnancies is NOT abortion. Women/girls will be treated as they always have for such emergencies.
Top Videos
Planned Parenthood's new ad targets people of color, following in the footsteps of its founder, Margaret Sanger. As CNN noted, " . . . your history book may not have mentioned the darker side of Sanger, like her views on eugenics, a discredited belief in improving the human race through selective breeding . . . [targeting] the disabled, people of color, and poor people." The pro-choice Guttmacher Institute says the abortion rate for black women is almost 5 times that for white women. Planned Parenthood may have taken Sanger's name off its buildings, but her "dream/nightmare" lives on—paid for with the innocent blood of more than 19 million black babies aborted since 1973. (statistics from congress.gov policy report, Center for Urban Renewal & Education).
We, of all people, need to open our eyes, hearts, and minds and speak up for those who have no voice, just as we were helped by others who saw the injustice of slavery and racial discrimination. Vote yes!
Viki Stone
Horton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.