A to Z Theatrical Company, a theatrical company based out of Kansas City stopped by today on the curtain project the company spent time today at the Memorial Auditorium measuring and giving the stage a thorough going over in preparation for the curtains and rigging. The Brown County Historical Society hopes the community is as excited as we are to see the transformation that will be beginning to take place.
The Memorial Auditorium is a magical place and was once the hub for activity within the community! We want future generations to love and cherish this place as much as we do! The Memorial Auditorium curtains and rigging fundraising project still needs your help! Please show your support to help restore/repair rigging and curtains on the memorial auditorium stage. #HistoryMysteries
Don’t forget to mark your calendars for October 4, 5, & 6th, 2019 as these are the dates in which the Memorial Auditorium will feature “Vamprye” a Penny Dreadful production which will be directed by Kate Miller. The Brown County Historical Society is excited to kick Halloween into full swing with this magnificent production.
