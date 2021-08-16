CRT is not part of the Kansas curriculum taught in our schools; this is a fact. Let's move on, shall we?!
What has been the topic of discussion is the discrimination of those who are different and how we can show respect to everyone. Should we protect and stand up for those rights of people who are different than ourselves, being bullied and humiliated by their race, gender, gender identity, physical/mental capability, religion or ethnicity? I say YES!
Recognize the damage that's been done already! With school starting this could be the opportunity for an open dialogue with your children in a safe space about this topic.
Open the conversation with how they should handle what they see being done to others
and how to handle a situation if they are a target of bullying. I would ask our high school students this year 2021-2022 to lead the way, be an example to other adults and younger students by stepping up and showing up against bullying.
The Diversity Committee can be a valuable resource to our community, bringing
value to how we treat people and their lives.
I stand with the Diversity Committee.
Julee Blevins
Rural Hiawatha
