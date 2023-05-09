I recently wrote an editorial about plans by USD 113 to use a loophole in the state’s education funding formula which calculates a district’s budget using its previous two years’ enrollment. This loophole allowed a district to receive funding for students no longer attending school in the district due to a forced school closure. The formula gives a district a dollar amount per student based off enrollment numbers for the previous two years. This would have provided nearly $1.3 million to USD 113 for students who will be attending schools outside the district due to the Wetmore school closure.
At the time of the previous editorial’s writing, the USD 113 board had not moved or passed any motion to forward this potential ill-gotten gain to neighboring districts who will be educating these students. It was discussed in the one and only negotiation meeting with Jackson Heights prior to the meeting’s rapid adjournment. Since then, the USD 113 board has refused two invitations from the USD 335 board to meet in an open session with them to discuss land transfers and state aid for transferring students. To suggest that the 113 board had any intentions other than to keep the money for themselves completely contradicts the fact that since the Jackson Heights meeting, they have refused all open meetings requests with Jackson Heights regarding land and state aid transfers. This is hardly the transparency that Superintendent Evans bragged about in his recent column in the Sabetha Herald.
All that is now a moot point thanks to the Kansas Legislature. As part of a large education funding bill recently passed by overwhelming margins, lawmakers added a provision to directly address the actions of the USD 113 board and another similar board in North Central Kansas. This provision simply states that in the case where a board closes a school, the following year’s state aid must be calculated from the district’s current enrollment, NOT the enrollment for the last two years.
Congratulations to the state legislature for quickly recognizing and righting this wrong. Shame on the USD 113 Board for thinking they could get away with this. I do hope the patrons of USD 113 will consider this board’s ill-conceived actions in any future school board election.
