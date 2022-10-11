Local politics is where government is truly “Of the people, by the people, for the people”. The concerns, ideas, needs, and dreams of the citizens are heard most clearly by local elected officials. Those who take on this responsibility and run for local offices do so for many reasons, but the main one is that they want to make a difference and help their neighbors and community prosper.
I have been an elected City Councilmember, Mayor Pro Tem, and Mayor in a small city (@3800 people) since 2011. As I near retirement, my wife and I have chosen Hiawatha to be our new home. We fell in love with the community, history, and surrounding area. I had the opportunity to meet Brian Shefferd in our search for a new home. Brian went out of his way to help us navigate this relocation. Brian and I have since had many, many hours of conversation about local politics and I have been impressed with his ideas, concerns, and insight.
Politics is truly a game. You have to have the ability to juggle your personal ideals, family life, the needs of the consensus, your fellow officials, the City staff, and the never-ending changes in legal and legislative policy. It takes time to learn that compromise, forethought, patience, and hindsight are all tools that you have to hone in order to be the best representative you can be. Thick skin is another attribute needed. You will make mistakes, you will lose battles, you will be beaten up in the media at times. You learn that you will be loved on one vote, hated on another. But, strong leaders will pick themselves up after these stumbles and continue forward. You learn that the job is not a popularity contest, but that YOUR job is to make decisions best for the future of all those you represent.
I believe Brian Shefferd has the qualities needed to be a good Mayor for the City of Hiawatha. In our conversations, he has talked about fiscal budget responsibility, enhancing local housing, finding new economic opportunities for the citizens, updating aging infrastructure, enhancing public safety, assisting citizens having financial struggles, and making City services more efficient. He has stressed the importance of keeping Hiawatha’s history alive, while at the same time, merging with the economic and social changes happening in today’s world.
I know that I do not know all the history or dynamics of life in Hiawatha. I look forward to learning more and meeting more people of this great City. I just wanted to express my personal thoughts on the person I have come to know, and ask that you support Brian Shefferd in this path forward.
