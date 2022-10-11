Placeholder Letters

To the Editor:

Local politics is where government is truly “Of the people, by the people, for the people”. The concerns, ideas, needs, and dreams of the citizens are heard most clearly by local elected officials. Those who take on this responsibility and run for local offices do so for many reasons, but the main one is that they want to make a difference and help their neighbors and community prosper.

