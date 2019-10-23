Most people in today’s world rely on a community for practical purposes. The necessities of life rarely come from one’s own hands, but rather from a complicated “web of mutuality,” as Martin Luther King, Jr. once phrased it.
When thinking about the practical purposes of a community, shouldn’t access to quality healthcare be one of the key foundations on which to build, along with a rich education system, and with robust economic development? As a community, you have the opportunity to embrace the only existing local hospital in Brown County, along with its outstanding employees and dedicated providers, to collectively invest in high quality healthcare. Many of these individuals providing this care are our friends, family, and neighbors. They take great pride in nurturing and serving those who utilize their hospital and its services and expect little in return because they are givers at heart.
Because of that giving attitude, the decision that our hospital made to come to the community to ask for the half cent sales tax support was not done lightly. As a current member of the HCH Board of Directors, I have seen firsthand the pride and compassion that each of these individuals have for their hospital and the community they serve. They have readily took it upon themselves to shoulder the financial burdens that the current, might I say broken, healthcare system placed upon them. And in my opinion, they have done so admirably.
Now is the time that the community needs to step up as part of the “web of mutuality.” Your support is needed and crucial to maintaining an exceptional, full service healthcare system in Brown County that the entire community can be proud of. Help our community hospital thrive, not just survive.
Greg Rodvelt
President, Board of Trustees Hiawatha Community Hospital
Horton, KS
