Dear Editor,
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues we at KNZA Radio certainly feel the added stress and uncertainty as community members and small local business owners facing new challenges presented every day. Small businesses have always been at the pulse and the heart of our community. While I am confident our rural area will come out of this and continue as a strong and vibrant community soon, what we do in the meantime is crucial to ensuring our future.
As individuals and businesses adapt and fight to survive, the importance of supporting other small businesses is more important now than ever as we unite to keep our local communities active and prosperous. Local businesses provide greater access and diversity with a willingness to help find or order whatever you may want or need. Right now, they need us to support them, as they have been there for us for so many years and in so many ways.
Besides providing a variety of accessible local products and services, small businesses have a positive impact on the job market, employ our friends and neighbors and help defray costs and taxes. Locally owned businesses give back to our local communities and many of those dollars are reinvested and recirculated back into our stores, schools, organizations, and other charitable causes.
We are seeing during this Corona pandemic more than ever that small businesses provide better customer service and will always go above and beyond to deliver anyway they can. Please take advantage of calling ahead and curbside pickup and delivery. Purchase gift cards to use later, tip generously and shop our local stores online. Other ways we can help include: paying cash, liking and following their social media accounts, taking time to submit positive online reviews, and above all, just show your appreciation and say thanks!
This Coronavirus pandemic is temporary, but our choice and ability to continue hometown traditions and shop local small businesses can have a long-lasting impact on the sustainability and success well into our future. This is where we raise our children, where we work, where we play and where we worship. We are all a part of this community and we are all in this together! Stay positive and remain patient while supporting local businesses and each other as friends, family, and neighbors.
Our locally owned radio stations aim to stay focused on keeping you informed and entertained with always free programming that keeps us all connected. We encourage everyone to support small businesses today and every day, during and after this Coronavirus pandemic. Together we can stay strong and make an impact in an uplifting way that can help all of us through this difficult period of time! We are here for our fellow locally owned small businesses and at KNZA Radio, INC, we are here for YOU! You can count on us just like we are counting on you!
Best of health to all,
Justin Fluke
VP/Owner
KNZA/MSC Radio Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.