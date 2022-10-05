To the Editor:
We do not expect our elected officials to prevent all problems from arising but we do expect them to seek solutions when those problems are brought to their attention.
To proclaim that regular employment responsibilities keep them too busy to fulfill their elected duties is unacceptable. Hiawatha needs strong leaders who work hard to help improve quality of life for everyone. Public office is an honorable commitment and I appreciate those residents who step up and offer to serve. When an individual makes such a commitment, they need to be all in.
Residents expect city leaders to be committed to continually ensure city infrastructures are maintained and in the best working condition budget allows. When the commission determines the need for upgrades or maintenance, residents should have faith that they are working diligently, especially when those needs require a raise in taxes.
The citywide street project cost residents nearly $4 million in tax increases that will take 25 plus years to pay for. Unfortunately, we are already seeing problems with the finished product.
I encourage residents to walk the project to see for themselves where problems are already arising. Issues were brought to the attention of the Street Commissioner and Administration early on, both directly and via City Commission meetings. Unfortunately, those concerns were not resolved. Perhaps earlier action on the part of the Street Commissioner and Administration might have prevented the delay in closeout of the job more than a year past completion.
City Commission meetings are available via YouTube for residents to hear for themselves and determine whether concerns were appropriately addressed. Democracy allows us to elect officials who will best represent us. We need to take that responsibility seriously.
Richard Tesoriero, Hiawatha
