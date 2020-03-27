The Internal Revenue Service and Kansas Department of Revenue have extended the due date for returns originally due April 15th, 2020. The new due date for these returns is July 15th, 2020.
Returns include calendar year individual, c-corporations, and trust tax returns. Taxpayers are not required to file or pay income tax until July 15th, 2020. Estimated tax payments due April 15, 2020 and June 15th, 2020 are also not due until July 15th, 2020.
Here is what we do not know currently, as there has been no specific guidance issued on these facts:
Anything about the extended due date: Normally an extension will allow an individual until October 15th to file the return
Anything about the third and fourth quarter estimated tax payments: Normally the third and fourth quarter estimated tax payments are due date 09/15/2020 and 01/15/2021
Due date for contributions to IRAs and HSAs: Normally the deadline to make these payments is the due date of the tax return, so we can assume the date for these have been extended, but nothing concrete has been published
No nationwide deferment in the deadline has ever occurred in US history. Please continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and sanitation. We must remember to be kind and compassionate to everyone, as we are all in this together. This is only temporary and will soon become a distant memory.
