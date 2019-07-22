To the community,
We want to thank the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, City of Hiawatha, Scouts, Mt. Zion 4-H Club and other volunteers who came out on June 29 to help us install the Flags For Forgotten Soldiers.
We appreciate all of of the community support we have gotten for this project to bring awareness to our cause.
Lynn and David Brown
St. Joseph, Mo.
