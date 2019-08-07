Letter to Editor,
The Brown County Historical Society Board and Members would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped, contributed, and provided treats for the Homer White “Fun at the Farm, Hot Dog Event.”
The Brown County Historical Society Board is grateful for everyone who came out to the event! We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner! We also hope everyone is planning on participating in Brown County Historical Society’s Heritage Days on Sept. 28, 2019.
Lynn Allen
Executive Director/Curator
Brown County Historical Society
