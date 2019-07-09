To the Editor,
The Brown County Historical Society Board and Members would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped, contributed, and provided treats for our annual ice cream social. The Brown County Historical Society Board is grateful for everyone who came out to the event!
We are looking forward to our next event and hope that everyone will be present at the Brown County Historical Society Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Brown County Historical Society
