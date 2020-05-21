Placeholder Letters

Dear Editor:

I would like to personally thank all of the area cemetery lawn care providers. This is usually a second job for some and takes extra time to complete. I encourage you to learn who your local caretaker is and extend you own thank you to them.

Joyce Fee

Morrill

