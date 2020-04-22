PART XXV THE CONTINUATION OF THE 1836 WHITMAN MISSION
ROUTE LOST DIARY ENTRIES WRITTEN BY
NARCISSA PRENTICE WHITMAN
Sept. 30, 1836
We are invited to ride as often as once a week for exercise, and we generally ride all the afternoon. To-day Mrs. McLoughlin rode with us. She keeps her old fashion of riding gentleman fashion. This is the universal custom of Indian women, and they have saddles with high backs and fronts. We have been recommended to use these saddles, a more easy way of riding, but we have never seem the necessity of changing our fashion.
I sing about an hour every evening with the children, teaching them new tunes, at the request of Dr. McLoughlin. Thus I am wholly occupied, and can scarcely find as much time as I want to write.
Oct. 18th
The Montreal Express came this aternoon, and a general time of rejoicing it is to everyone. News from distant friends, both sad and pleasing.
Mr. Spaulding has come with it and brought a letter from my husband, filled with pleasing information. The Lord has been with them since they left us, and has prospered them beyond all expectations. They have each selected a location. My husband remains there to build, while Mr. Spaulding comes after us. Cheering thought this, to be able to make a beginning in our pleasingh work so soon.
My Dear Sister Perkins: - Your letter was handed me on the 18th, inst., a little after noon, and I must say I was a little surprised to receive a return so soon. Surely, we are near each other. You will be likely to have known opportunities of sending to us, more frequently than I shall your way, which I hope you will not neglect because you hae not received the answer to yours. I do not intend to be so long again in replying as I have this time. When I received yours, I was entirely alone. My husbund had gone to brother Spaulding's to assist him in putting up a house, and soon after, we had the privilege of preparing and entertaining Mr. and Mrs. McDonald and family of Colville. They came by way of brother Spaulding's, spent nearly a week with them and then came here. They left here last Thursday, and are still at Walla Walla. Had a very pleasant, agreeable visit with them. Find Mrs. McDonald quite an intelligent woman; speaks English very well, reads and is the principal instructor of their children. She is a correspondent, also, with myself and siaster Spaulding. She appears more thoughtful upon the subject of religion than any I have met with before, and has some consistent views. What her experimental knowledge is, I am unable to say. It would be a privilege to have her situated near us, so that we could have frequent intercourse, it would, no doubt be profitable.
You ask after my plan of proceedings with the Indianas, etc. I wish I was able to give you satisfactory answers. I hae no plan separate from my husband's, and besides you are mistaken about the language being at command, fort nothing is more difficult than for me to attempt to coney religious truth in their language, especially when there are so few, or not terms expressive of the meaning. Husband succeeds much better than I, and we have good reason to feel that so far as understood, the truth affects the heart, and not little, too. We have done nothing for the females separately; indeed, our house is so small, and only one room to admit them, and that is the kitchen. It is the men only that frequent our house much. Doubtless you have been with the Indians long enough to discover this feature, that women are not allowed the same privileges as men. I scarcely see them except on the Sabbath in our assemblies. I have frequently desired to have more intercourse with them, and am waiting to have a room built for them and other purposes on instruction. Our principal effort is with the children now, and we find many very interesting ones. But more of this in the future when I have more time.
Mr. Pambrun has sent a horse for me to ride to his place tomorrow. Mrs. Pambrun has been out of health for some time, and we have fears that she will not recover. As I have considerable preparations to make for the visit, must defer writing more at present. In haste, I subscribe myself.
Your affectionate sister in Christ,
NARCISSA WHITMAN
P.S. - I long to hear from Mrs. Lee
