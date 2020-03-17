SOLDIERS WHO SERVED FROM, and or
LATER SETTLED IN BROWN COUNTY, KANSAS
W
PVT. WILLIAM WOLFE, a resident of Willis, served in CO. D of the 10th MO.
WM. BROTHERS WONDER, a resident of Baker, served as a musician with the 47th IL.
PVT. JOHN WOOD, a resident of Horton was wounded in his leg while serving in CO. A of the 118th PA.
CORP. W. S. WOODCOCK, served from Sept. 1862 to Dec. 1864 with CO. H of the 13th KS., he died at Cane Hill, AR. on Dec. 14, 1864 of fever.
CORP. GEORGE T. WOODMANSEE, a resident of Hiawatha served with CO. L of the 6th MI.
JACOB WOOLNEY, enlisted Mar. 1865 to serve as substitute for John Bunk.
EDWARD WORK
J. H. WYATT
J. N. WYATT, a resident of Comet, served with CO. G of the 13th KS.
WALTER C. WYATT, wounded at Chickamauga, GA. on Sept. 19, 1863 while serving in CO. D of 8th KS.
Y
1st LT. LEROY R. YATES, a resident of Hiawatha enlisted Aug. 1862, while serving with the 7th KY., he was promoted 1st LT. on Sept. 1862; resigned Mar. 1864 to accept commission as a Capt. & acting asst. surgeon to Hospital NO. 14 at Nashville, TN., Resigned commission May 1865.
PVT. JOHN L. YAW, a resident of Willis served with CO. E of the 17th MI.
PVT. ELI L. YODER, a resident of Pony Creek (also Morrill), served in CO. C of 101st PA.
DANIEL YORK, a resident of Baker, buried at Hiawatha Cemetery.
WASHINGTON YOUNKMAN, buried at Hiawatha Cemetery.
4th SGT. A. K. YOUNT, served with CO. A of the Brown County Battalion.
WILLIE YOURST, a resident of Powhatan served with CO. K of the 75th U.S. Colored Division.
Z
PVT. JOSEPH ZIEBER, a resident of Robinson, served with CO. C of the 196th OH.
PVT. DANIEL ZIMMERMAN, a resident of Hiawatha served for Missouri.
D. B. ZIMMERMAN, a resident of Hiawatha Twp., served with CO. K of the 51st OH.
PVT. FRED ZIMMERMAN, a resident of Hiawatha, served with CO. H of the 5th MO.
JOHN ZIMMERMAN, a resident of Hiawatha, enlisted Sept. 1862 & served with CO. H of the 13th KS.
PVT. JOHN ZIMMERMAN, a resident of Horton, served in CO. F of the 6th KS.
PVT. RUDOLPH ZIMMERMAN, a resident of Hiawatha, served in CO. A of the Brown County Battalion.
This brings to an end the list of those soldiers who either enlisted from Brown CO. KS. or later settled there following the American Civil War. This series continues with Part XXV in July 2020 alphabetically with those soldiers from Nemaha CO., KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.