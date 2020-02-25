Back in Part V, I identified the background of the creamery's director and marketing strategist Ralph Tennal and his wife Margaret (a.k.a. Margie), as well as his ideas for the marketing success of the Nemaha County Cooperative Creamery. Up until Part V, I told the story of this business as it grew but what really makes the notoriety of this organization stand out is how it is perceived by outside observers. In an article that appeared in a May 1938 Topeka newspaper column entitled “He's Genius Of The Show”, it described that it was through the insatiable creativity of Sabetha Herald Editor Ralph Tennal that placed his town in the headlines of every important daily newspaper in the nation with his annual Miss Bovine America & Milkmaid Queen pageant. Even movie theatre attendees from coast to coast saw the preliminary events leading up to the pageant in the newsreels that they viewed before the movie they had paid to see. The newspaper went on to say, “For three years it has been Tennal who sells it to the gills. Then comes the rain to mar the best laid plans and cut the attendance but Tennal takes it on the chin, glad for the moisture which grows more grass to feed more cows for later bovine contests.
Along about the first of April every spring Margie Tennal, NO. 2 of The Herald, can feel a bovine beauty pageant coming on. She sees it in NO. 1's abstracted air, the untouched food at the Cliff Dwelling table; the coffee which turns cold when Ralph jumps up to send a wire to so and so. In the Herald office the printers know it is getting time to go after the cows again. They really wonder how any man would want to do so many chores. In Seneca Tuesday his friends knew it was milking time. They said, Ralph's jumping around like a chicken with his head cut off and, then, of course, they made due allowances because they understood.”
As we all know, the accolades of the deceased at the time of death are exemplary. Here is a part of the Ralph Tennal tribute written by George Adriance of the Seneca Courier-Tribune: “The Sabetha Creamery is Sabetha's outstanding industrial enterprise. The Herald's publicity on that score was endless. Ralph once owned a farm in that section of Nemaha County sometimes called Amaroosia. It was dubbed Sam Hill Farm. He made no pretense of being a dirt farmer but he did have some firm convictions about farm economics. He was convinced that dairying and livestock alone would restore prosperity to this section.”
An editor of the Hiawatha World wrote, “It was Tennal who conceived the idea of selecting, at a cow show, the Most Beautiful Bovine in the World. It was Tennal who arranged for reams of newspaper publicity, news reel shots, radio broadcasts. It was he who induced scores of pretty girls to take part in contests which boosted the Sabetha Show to a far greater extent than any other show of the same type.”
Sabetha Star Publisher Chauncey Durst wrote, “There have been many local events throughout the years of life here that he got behind and pushed, many that he had gone ahead and pulled, always using of his apparent inexhaustible energy to the fullest extent. Among the most recent and astonishing was his promotion of the Holstein-Friesian dairy herd show from a mere district gathering into an event of nation wide importance by use of his original ideas, his genius for publicity, and his will and courage to complete his undertaking. This bovine beauty show that had its origin in Ralph Tennal's fertile mind has set the example for many other communities to follow. Every detail was planned weeks ahead, even to the trimming of the bonnets for the bovine queens, and the decorating of the street sweeper's cart.”
Ralph died August 25, 1938, and Margaret passed away in 1956 and both are buried in the Sabetha Cemetery.
Sadly this brings not only to an end of Part VI, but the History of the Nemaha County Cooperative Creamery Series. A continuation of the public relations & marketing of Ralph Tennal continues in the May 2020 Ancestor Trail. Next month follow the Ancestor Trail with the the conclusion of The American Civil War Series with those soldiers whose last name begins with the letter 'Z' who either served from Brown County, KS. or later settled there. In July 2020, a continuation of the civil war series starts with the alphabetical listing of those soldiers who served from or later settled in Nemaha CO., KS.
