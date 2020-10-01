Just minutes before the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, George Stephanopoulos, ABC news anchor, stated that Joe Biden has a 78 percent chance of becoming the next President of the United States. Mr. Stephanopoulos didn’t detail what factors were considered in reaching that conclusion, but I’m convinced that God was not one of the factors considered. And, because the “God Factor” was probably not considered, I’m guessing that the 78 percent likelihood of Mr. Biden winning the White House in November would really be more like 38 percent if God’s involvement were considered.
That’s a big, big change, but I believe that those who calculated the 78 percent figure didn’t account for a big, big God who will oppose any political party and its leaders who push hard for the brutal killing of an annual average of over 1,000,000 innocent, defenseless pre-born babies in the U.S. alone.
One of the presidential candidates, Donald J. Trump, seems to favor appointing Supreme Court justices who decide cases based on what is or is not specifically and clearly written in the United States Constitution. Since there is no clearly written right in the Constitution giving a woman a legal right to have her innocent, pre-born baby killed, these “strict constitutionalist” justices might well overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which has led to the brutal killings of more than 60 million pre-born babies in the United States since Roe v. Wade.
The other candidate, Joe Biden, supports Supreme Court nominees who believe that abortions (killings of innocent, pre-born babies) is a “woman’s healthcare issue.” And that the woman’s right to choose death trumps the baby’s right to be born alive.
Donald says this, Joe says that, but does God weigh in on this issue? Absolutely! God says, “They sacrificed their sons and their daughters . . . and shed innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and daughters . . .” (Psalms 106:37 & 38) Cain and Abel were both sons of Adam and Eve. After Cain killed his brother, God judged and punished Cain, telling him, “The voice of your brother’s blood cries to me from the ground, and now you are cursed.” (Genesis 4:10 & 11)
The God Factor Includes More Than God
God always judges sin, including the shedding of innocent blood, but His judgments don’t always come quickly. One reason for delayed judgment has to do with the fact that God includes His people in His judgments, but not being perfect, God’s people don’t always cooperate with God’s holy will. God’s perfect will and timings are sometimes delayed until He finds people to carry out His plans.
In Ezekiel, Chapter 22, we see a very corrupt city whose citizens shed innocent blood, vexed the fatherless, even whose priests violated God’s laws. But after all that, God looked for a righteous prophet who would plead for mercy, so that He would not destroy these wicked people. But God couldn’t find one such intercessor, so He destroyed them. The God factor includes more than God. It also includes His ministers and believers working with Him. If God’s prophets and believers don’t work with Him, then God’s perfect plans are not realized, or they are delayed.
Encouraging Signs
As I look at how the evangelical church in America, over the last several months, is rallying to prayer and repentance, I’m encouraged that God’s people are working with Him. If that continues, I believe we will see God’s blessings on our nation — COVID-19 gone, a return to faith in God, racial harmony and a political party in charge of at least the White House and the Senate (where Supreme Court justices are confirmed) which will ensure that the most innocent among us are not slaughtered like cattle.
I am not a prophet — just giving my best guess in this election that the God Factor that judges those who have supported shedding of innocent blood will defeat the party and the man who have made it their number one priority to keep that holocaust alive and well.
