The Christmas season is a time of joy and anticipation. For weeks the Christmas Spirit grows with every decoration hung, carol sung and sweet treat consumed. The ultimate height of anticipation, especially for children is drafting a wish list for Santa.

I vividly remember the anticipation that came each year of my childhood with the arrival of the JC Penny “Wish Book.” My brother and I spent hours examining every page and letting our imaginations run wild with just how cool and glamourous our lives would be with each toy. By the time we were done that poor book was marked and highlighted with so many circles even Santa couldn’t figure out what we wanted.

