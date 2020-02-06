Keep your heart with all diligence, for out of it spring the issues of life.
(Proverbs 4:23)
The heart is used to illustrate the feelings of most of humanity for other people, animals, and all kinds of things in our lives. We love “with all our heart” our spouses, children, parents, etc. We love all kinds of things: cars, homes, our churches, our jobs, etc. The love for a cherished pet is sometimes even more caring than it seems to be for almost anyone or anything else. The depths of the human heart have many facets.
How that love lives in our lives is revealed in many interesting ways: what we do, what we say, time spent with the object of our love and numerous other ways that make the list very long.
Regardless of who, what, when, where or how love is shown the root of the love is the most critical aspect of how it will be expressed and/or received. As a believer in Biblical truth, I am certain that there is no expression of love that is equal to how we love once we have come to know the love of God. The love we experience from God will impact and enhance every other love in our lives. Relationships grow sweeter. Our appreciation for the things/possessions we have is deepened. We love our jobs and hopefully our coworkers more. Activities we enjoyed before take on new significance, if we see them as a gift from God because of His great love for us.
This love is not accidental but intentional. It is a love looking for an outlet to express itself in new and inspiring ways. It is a love that heals broken homes and relationships. It is a love that moves beyond words to actions, which offers more than just words but deeds to convey what real love means.
The heart of the matter is that the love of God takes us into places not possible or even thought about until we come to know Jesus Christ as our Savior. Jesus shows us love that cannot be found any other place in the universe. Jesus’ love is not just words about what we ought to do or say but is revealed in the actions of the Son of God, when He came to live in this world to pay the price for our sins. Genuine love came and was born into this world by the Virgin Mary, lived a sinless life, was beaten, bruised and crucified to pay the price for our sins AND rose again, victorious over death, hell and the grave so that we can know abundant life through the greatest love possible-the love of God Almighty.
Paul tells the Ephesians and us “For this reason I bow my knees to the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, 15 from whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named, 16 that He would grant you, according to the riches of His glory, to be strengthened with might through His Spirit in the inner man, 17 that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, being rooted and grounded in love, 18 may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the width and length and depth and height—19 to know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.” (Ephesians 3:14-19 NKJV)
Verse 19 gives us a great formula for full hearts: “to be filled with the love of Christ… and be filled with all the fullness of God.”
Let’s make it our goal everyday as believers in Jesus to show both love and the fullness of God to those around us.
