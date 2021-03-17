The HISTORY ROAD
THOSE SOLDIERS WHO SERVED FROM NEMAHA COUNTY,
OR LATER SETTLED IN NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS
Taken from the June 1883 Weekly Seneca Tribune.
George CALHOUN, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. A of the 4th MO.
D. CAMPBELL, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. I of the 95th OH.
J. H. CAMPBELL, a resident of Ontario, served with CO. B of the 11th KS.
S. S. CAMPBELL, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. G of the 129th IL.
W. R. CAMERON, a resident of Woodlawn, served with CO. A of the 8th IA.
P. CANE, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. C of the 13th IN.
T. S. CARNAHAN, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. C of the 2nd MO.
T. CAROLAN, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. C of the 2nd U.S. REG.
CORP. B. F. CHAMBERLAIN, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. C of the 151st PA.
M. P. M. CASSITY, a resident of Wetmore, served with the 22nd KS. Militia.
E. C. CHILSON, a resident of Vermillion, served with CO. F of the 19th OH.
J. CHURCH, a resident of Corning, served with CO. H of the 1st IL.
L. A. CLARK, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. H of the 51st KS.
A. CLARK, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. B of the 10th KS.
C. C. CLARK, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. C of the 4th IA.
D. CLAUGHLIN, a resident of St. Bridget, served with CO. C of the 1st KS.
R. CLENCY, a resident of Seneca, served with the 13th KS.
J. S. CLIFTON, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. C of the 5th IA.
A. J. COBB, a resident of Goffs, served with the MO. Militia.
J. F. COFFMAN, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. E of the 16th IL
LT. J. H. COHEN, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. H of the 2nd N.Y.
J. COLEMAN, a resident of Seneca, servesd with KS. Militia.
John COLE, a resident of Corning, served with Michigan Volunteers.
J. COLEMAN, a resident of Seneca, served in Kansas Militia.
G. W. CONRAD, a resident of Capioma, served with CO. K of the 28th IA.
J. CONRAD, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. C of the 16th PA. Cavalry.
D. W. COOPER, a resident of Oneida, served in Illinois Battery.
I. CORDAN, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. M of the 16th KS. Militia.
D. C. CORDELL, a resident of Oneida, served in CO. A of the 22nd KS.
A. L. CORNELL, a resident of Oneida, served in CO. A of the 13th IN. Cavalry.
R. A. CORNELL, a resident of Neuchatel, served in CO. H of the 103rd IL.
CORP. H. H. COSTEN, a resident of Corning, served in the 148th MO.
2nd LT. W. M. COSTEN, a resident of Centralia, served in CO. I of the 148th MO.
W. S. COUPLAND, a resident of Capioma, served in CO. K of the 16th IL.
T. L. COWDREY, a resident of Seneca, served in CO. E of the 25th CT.
G. W. COX, a resident of Oneida, served in CO. H of the 151st IN.
P. W. COX, a resident of Oneida, served in CO. B of the 12th MO.
SGT. A. W. CRACRAFT, a resident of Sabetha, served in CO. A of the 187th OH.
S. CRAWFORD, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. K of the 28th PA.
Mike CULL, a resident of Axtell, served with CO. A of the 3rd Il. Artillery.
This brings to an end Part XXVII as well as for those surnames that begin with the letter 'C'. This series will continue with Part XXVIII in July 2021 beginning with those soldiers whose surname begins with the letter 'D'.
