For many years, the Lanning picnics were held north of present-day Morrill, Kansas, just to the west of what is now known as Dewberry Road between 310th and 320th streets in a clearing of the timber alongside the north bank of Pony Creek known as Miller’s Grove.
Since it was a popular place for picnics, an entrance to this venue was just on the north side of the Pony Creek bridge. I have in my possession, thanks to my distant cousin the late Donna Phillippi Leman, the well-kept book that was used to register those Lanning descendants who attended this reunion starting in the summer of 1943 through August 1966 at Sycamore Springs.
In charge of the set-up for the picnic held on Sunday, Aug. 17, 1947, were Alva Roberts and Ethel Darville, and here is a list of those attending on what was described in a hand-written notation in this diary as a nice, hot day:
— Maggie and Will Phillippi, (Maggie or Margaret is the daughter of Martha and Charles Cyrus Babst, and Martha was the youngest daughter of John and Dorothy Bowlby Lanning).
— Norman and Belva Lanning, (Norman is the eldest son of Theophilis and Kittie McDowell Lanning, Theophilus is the second son born to John described Dorothy Bowlby Lanning).
— Estelle Conrad and Wilbur Masheter of California (Estelle, and sometimes written as Estella and even Stella is the oldest child and daughter of Andrew and Ida May Miller Lanning. Estelle’s first marriage was to Roy Masheter on Oct. 13, 1910, and attending with her that day was her oldest son Wilbur, who resided in Los Angeles. Wilbur attended and graduated from Sabetha High School in 1929).
— Fred and Ethel Darville, (Ethel is the second oldest child of Albert B. and Mary Magdalene Heikes Lanning).
— Elaine Darville Page and son Jerry, (Elaine is the second oldest child born to Ethel and Fred Darville. Elaine’s son Jerry is one of her two children born to her union with husband Richard Brown).
— George and Alva Roberts, (Alva is the only child born to John C. and Sarah Livengood Lanning and John is the youngest child born to Peter Lanning. Peter is the oldest child born to John Dorothy Bowlby Lanning).
— Roy and Nina Lanning, (Roy is the third child born to Theophilus and Kittie McDowell Lanning)
— Clate and Florence Brougher, (Clate, or Clayton, is the youngest son and child born to Delilah and Herman Brougher. Delilah is the oldest daughter born to John and Dorothy Bowlby Lanning).
— May Lanning, (It could not have been Ida May Miller Lanning as she died two years before in 1945 and it could not have been Bessie May Lanning, a grandchild of Albert B. & Mary Magdalene Heikes Lanning as she died in 1902 which narrows it down to Sarah May Livengood Lanning, wife of John C. Lanning as she died in 1968).
— Elmer Lanning and daughter Irene Nicholay and granddaughter Dorothy, (Elmer is the third child of Peter Lanning, Wilma Irene was the second child born to Elmer and Corda and she married Carl Louis Nicholay on Oct. 17, 1920, with Dorothy being the child born to Wilma Irene and Carl Louis Nicholay).
— Carroll and Velma Showalter family, (Velma is the oldest daughter born to Myrtle and John Brougher, and John is the oldest son born to Delilah and Herman Brougher. Delilah is the oldest daughter born to John and Dorothy Bowlby Lanning).
— Myrtle and John Brougher; Orville, Jr. and Maxine Lanning and family, (Orville, Jr. is the son of Orville, Sr., who was the eldest son of Albert B. and Mary Magdalene Lanning and the family members attending with parents Orville, Jr. and Maxine were their children Mike and Cathy).
— Kathleen Steibler, younger sister to Maxine, and/or Mrs. Orville Lanning, Jr.
— And Lila and Cal Newlin family (Lila is the youngest daughter of Myrtle and John Brougher and the family members at that time would have been daughters and my older sisters Jeanine, Judy and Karen).
Part XXI continues in the September 2021 History Road.
