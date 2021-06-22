For many years, the Lanning picnics were held north of present-day Morrill, KS. just off to the west of what is now known as Dewberry Road between 310th Street and 320th Street in a clearing of the timber alongside the north bank of Pony Creek known as Miller's Grove. Since it was a popular place for picnics, an entrance to this venue was just on the north-side of the Pony Creek bridge. I have in my possession, thanks to my distant cousin, the late Donna Phillippi Leman, the well-kept book that was used to register those Lanning descendants who attended this reunion starting in the Summer of 1943 through August 1966 at Sycamore Springs.
In charge of the set-up for the picnic held on Sunday, August 17, 1947 was Alva Roberts and Ethel Darville, and here is a list of those attending on that day that one of the aforementioned women in a hand-written notation in this diary described as a nice, hot day: Maggie & Will Phillippi, (Maggie or Margaret is the daughter of Martha & Charles Cyrus Babst, and Martha was the youngest daughter of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Norman & Belva Lanning, (Norman is the eldest son of Theophilis & Kittie McDowell Lanning, Theophilus is the 2nd son born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Estelle Conrad & Wilbur Masheter of California, )Estelle, and sometimes written as Estella & even Stella is the oldest child and daughter of Andrew & Ida May Miller Lanning. Estelle's first marriage was to Roy Masheter on Oct. 13, 1910 and attending with her that day was her oldest son Wilbur who resided in Los Angeles, CA., Wilbur attended and graduated from Sabetha High School in 1929); Fred & Ethel Darville, (Ethel is the 2nd oldest child of Albert B. & Mary Magdalene Heikes Lanning); Elaine Darville Page & son Jerry, (Elaine is the 2nd oldest child born to Ethel & Fred Darville, Elaine's son Jerry is one of her two children born to her union with husband Richard Brown); George & Alva Roberts, (Alva is the only child born to John C. & Sarah Livengood Lanning & John is the youngest child born to Peter Lanning, and Peter is the oldest child born to John Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); Roy & Nina Lanning, (Roy is the 3rd child born to Theophilus & Kittie McDowell Lanning); Clate & Florence Brougher, (Clate, or Clayton is the youngest son and child born to Delilah & Herman Brougher, Delilah is the oldest daughter born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning); May Lanning, (It could not have been Ida May Miller Lanning as she died 2 years before in 1945 and it could not have been Bessie May Lanning, a grand child of Albert B. & Mary Magdalene Heikes Lanning as she died in 1902 which narrows it down to Sarah May Livengood Lanning, wife of John C. Lanning as she died in 1968.) Elmer Lanning & daughter Irene Nicholay & grand daughter Dorothy, (Elmer is the 3rd child of Peter Lanning, Wilma Irene was the 2nd child born to Elmer & Corda and she married Carl Louis Nicholay on Oct. 17, 1920 with Dorothy being the child born to Wilma Irene & Carl Louis Nicholay. Carroll & Velma Showalter Family, (Velma is the oldest daughter born to Myrtle & John Brougher, and John is the oldest son born to Delilah & Herman Brougher, Delilah is the oldest daughter born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning.) Myrtle & John Brougher; Orville, Jr. & Maxine Lanning & Family, (Orville, Jr. is the son of Orville, Sr., who was the eldest son of Albert B. & Mary Magdalene Lanning and the family members attending with parents Orville, Jr. & Maxine were their children Mike & Cathy.); Kathleen Steibler, younger sister to Maxine, and or Mrs. Orville Lanning, Jr.; and Lila & Cal Newlin Family, Lila is the youngest daughter of Myrtle & John Brougher and the family members at that time would have been daughters and my older sisters Jeanine, Judy and Karen.
Part XXI continues in the September 2021 History Road.
