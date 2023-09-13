It was in the early 1940's, that the annual Lanning picnics moved from a clearing in the timber along the banks of Pony Creek called Miller's Grove north of Morrill. KS. to Sycamore Springs northwest of Morrill. For the August 3, 1952, Lanning Picnic, sisters LaVaun Saylor and Donna Leman were in charge of the picnic set-up. Both LaVaun and her younger sister Donna are the daughters of Wm. & Margaret Babst Phillippi. Margaret, a.k.a. Maggie is the youngest daughter of the 8 children born to Martha Lanning & Charles Cyrus Babst. Martha is the 3rd child and 2nd daughter born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning.
Here are the 67 descendants who wrote their names in the guest register: Mr. & Mrs. John Brougher and John is the oldest son and 3rd child born to Delilah & Herman Brougher and Delilah is the eldest daughter & 2nd child born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning; Mr. & Mrs. Fred Smith, Mrs. Smith, a.k.a. Carrie is the 2nd child and youngest daughter born to Delilah Lanning & Herman Bougher; Mr. & Mrs. Ella Khulman from Clay Center, KS., Ella is the eldest child & 1st daughter born to Delilah Lanning & Herman Brougher; Mr. & Mrs. Norm Lanning, Norm, or Norman is the eldest of 4 sons born to Theophilus & Kittie McDowell Lanning, with Theophilus being the 4th child and 2nd son born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning; Mr. & Mrs. John Lanning & daughter Ramona, John is the youngest and 4th son born to Theophilus & Kittie McDowell Lanning; Mr. & Mrs. W. E. Phillippi, Mrs. Phillippi is the youngest of the 8 children born to Martha Lanning & Charles Cyrus Babst and Martha is the 3rd child and 2nd daughter born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning; Mr. & Mrs. Norman Saylor, Jr. with children Sharon & Kent, Mrs. Saylor was born LaVaun Phillippi and the daughter of WM. & Margaret Phillippi and Margaret, a.k.a. Maggie was the youngest of 8 children born to Martha Lanning & Charles Cyrus Babst, Martha is the 3rd child born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning; Mr. & Mrs. Carroll Showalter with children Yvonne, Freddie & John, Mrs. Showalter a.k.a. Velma is the eldest daughter of John & Myrtle Brougher and John is the eldest son of Delilah Lanning & Herman Brougher; Mrs. Myra Miller, a.k.a. Elmyra Ann Babst Miller is the 2nd daughter & 3rd child born to Martha Lanning & Charles Cyrus Babst who married Frank Miller; Mr. & Mrs. Lee Henry with sons Darrell, Keith, Freddie & Stevie, Mrs. Henry, born Opal Miller m.Lee Henry, Opal is the dau. of Elmyra Babst & Robt. Miller. Elmyra is a daughter of Martha Lanning & Charles Cyrus Babst; Mr. & Ms. Orville Lanning, Jr. with son Mike and daughter Cathy, Orville is the son of Orville Lanning, Sr., who is the 3rd child & oldest son born to Albert & Mary Magdalene Heikes Lanning, and Albert is the 5th child born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning; Mrs. Laura Schaulis of Kansas City, is the daughter of Rollo & Almeda Sliser Hoover and Rollo is the son of Alma Lanning & Charles Hoover and Alma is the oldest child born to Peter & Lydia Brougher Lanning with Peter being the eldest son of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning; Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth Scoby & Family, Mrs. Scoby born Alma Grace Worwag whose mother Verna Belle Hoover married William Worwag was born to parents Alma Lanning & Charles L. Hoover, family members attending at that time may have been eldest son Richard, daughters Elaine, Linda & Janet; Mr. & Mrs. George R. T. Roberts, Mrs. Roberts, or Alvy is the only child born to John C. & Sarah Livengood Lanning, and John C. is the 4th child of Peter & Lydia Brougher Lanning; Mrs. May Lanning, this most likely could have been as I
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.