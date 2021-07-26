THOSE SOLDIERS WHO SERVED FROM NEMAHA COUNTY,
OR LATER SETTLED THERE
Taken from the June 1883 Weekly Seneca Tribune.
D
L. DAVIS, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. I of the 12th IL.
L. A. DAVIS, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. D in Wisconsin.
H. DAWSON, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. K of the 18th MO.
J. DAW, a resisdent of Seneca, served with CO. B of the 27th IL.
T. DAY, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. A of the Maine Militia.
CAPT. M. DE FOREST, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. D of the 18th WI.
J. A. DELAP, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. D of the 29th IA.
B. DENNIS, a resident of Oneida, served with Kansas Militia.
F. DENNIS, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. F of the 2nd IL.
J. H. DENNIS, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. G of the Kansas Militia.
F. DILLMAN, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. C of the 49th PA.
C. DOEBLER, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. B of the 24th N. Y. Cavalry.
SGT. J. R. DONAL, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. C of the 2nd ia.
2nd LT. A. J. DOOLY, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. I of the 8th MN.
LT. H. H. DOOLY, a resident of Corning, served with CO. E of the 14th MN.
M. DOOLEY, a resident of America City, served with CO. K of the 13th IN.
SGT. F. M. DOUGAN, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. K of the 13th KS.
SGT. J. D. DOUGLAS, a resident of Baileyville, served with CO. E of the 18th REG.
E. DUMONT, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. B of the 9th MI.
J. DUNIER, a resident of Sabetha, served with CO. C of the 63rd N.Y.
J. M. DUNN, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. H of the 57th IN.
A. J. DRAGER, a resident of Corning, served with CO. D of the 78th IL.
J. DRANEY, a resident of Seneca, served with Kansas Militia.
S. DRAZY, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. I of the 1st CO.
F. DRESSIE, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. A of the 4th MI.
SGT. W. DROWNS, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. C of the 6th U.S. Reg.
E
M. A. ECKARD, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. I of the 85th IN.
P. J. EMMERT, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. C of the 42nd MO.
A. ENDERLIN, a resident of Seneca, served with 2nd VT.
S. ERVIN, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. F of the 20th IA.
J. ETTER, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. C of the 6th PA.
L. H. EVANS, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. D of the 2nd MN.
This brings to an end Part XXVIII and this series continues Nov. 2021 with Part XXVIX and those soldiers whose surname begins with the letter 'F'.
