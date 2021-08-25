THE CONTINUATION OF THE 1836 WHITMAN MISSION
ROUTE DIARY ENTRIES WRITTEN BY PRESBYTERIAN MISSIONARY
NARCISSA PRENTISS WHITMAN
WI-EL-ET-POO
March 30, 1837
Dear Parents, Brothers and Sisters:
Again I can speak of the goodness and mercy of the Lord to us in an especial manner. On the evening of my birthday, March 14th, we received the gift of a little daughter-a treasure invaluable. During the winter my health was very good, so as to be able to do my work. About a week before her birth, I was afflicted with an inflammatory rash, which confined me mostly to my room. After repeated bleeding, it abated very considerably. Mrs. Pambrun had been with me two weeks previous to this, and has been much out of health. She, with my husband, dressed the babe. It would have made you smile to see them work over the little creature. Mrs. P. never saw one dressed before as we dress them, having been accustomed to dress her own in the native style. I was able to lend a helping hand and arrange the clothes for them, etc. Between us all, it was done vey well. She slept very quiet that night, but the next night she cried very hard. All the reason of it was that she was hungry, and we did not think to feed her soon enough. On the second day I dressed her alone, sitting in the bed, and have ever since. I slept but little the two first nights, but since have got my usual sleep. She is a very quiet child, both night and day-sleeps all night without nursing more than once, sometimes not at all.
Thus you see, beloved sisters, how the missionary does in heathen lands. No mother, no sister, to relieve me of a single cae-only an affectionate husband, who, as a physician and nurse, exceeds all I ever knew. He was excessively pressed with care and labor during the whole time of my confinement. I received all the attention I required of him. He had my washing and cooking to do for the family. (Mrs. P. had two children with hert, and, on account of her health, she could not give much assistance.) During the same week we were thronged with company, for the whole camp of Indians had arrived. Mr. Gray spent several days with us at this time; also, Mr. Pambrun and Mr. Ematinger paid us a visit on Friday, and left on Saturday. All this, with the care of four men and two boys that know little or nothing about wok, just at the commencement of plowing, etc., requires many steps for one man alone. It was a very great mercy that I have been able to take the whole care of my babe, and that she is so well and quiet. The little stranger is visited daily by the chiefs and principal men in camp, and the women throng the house continually, waiting an opportunity to see her. Her whole appearance is so new to them. Her complexion, her size and dreass, etc., all excite a deal of wonder; for they never raise a child here except they are lashed tight to a board, and the girl's heads undergo the flattening process. I have not yet described my babe to you. I think her grandmother would willingly own her as one of her number of babies, could she see her. Her hair is a light brown, and we think will be like her aunts Jane and Harriet. She is plump and large, holds her head up finely, and looks about considerably. She weighs ten pounds.
Fee-low-ki-ke, a kind, friendly Indian, called to see her the next day after she was born. Said she was a Cayuse te-mi (Cayuse girl), because she was born on Cayuse wai-tis (Cayuse land). He told us her arrival was expected by all the people of the country-the Nez Perces, Cayuses and Walla Wallapoos Indians, and, now she has arrived, it would soon be heard of by them all, and we must write to our land and tell our parents and friends of it. The whole tribe was highly pleased because we allow her to be called a Cayuse girl. We have beautiful weather here this month. Travel here is as pleasant as May in New York.
This brings to an end of Part XXIX with the continuation of this series in Part XXX in the December 2021 History Road.
