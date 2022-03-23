THE NORTHEAST KANSAS AMERICAN CIVIL WAR SERIES OF THOSE SOLDIERS WHO SERVED FROM, OR LATER SETTLED IN NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS
Taken from the June 1883 Seneca Weekly Tribune.
J. B. GILSON, a resident of Seneca, served CO. G of the 17th WI.
E. J. GLENDENING, a resident of Baileyville, served with CO. F of the 51st MO.
SGT. W. H. GLENDENING, a resident of Baileyville, served with CO. F of the 51st MO.
C. H. GRAY, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. G of the 29th ME.
B. D. GRAHAM, a resident of Baileyville, served with CO. H of the 86th N.Y.
J. W. GRAHAM, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. C of the 44th IA.
SGT. J. GRANEY, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. A of the 22nd KS.
J. F. GREENING, a resident of Granada, served with CO. F of the 3rd WI.
James GREGG, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. A of the 22nd KS.
J. GUFFY, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. A of the 57th OH.
CORP. S. R. GUFFEY, a resident of Granada, served with CO. H of the 118th OH.
S. H. GUILD, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. C of the 199th N.Y.
P. HACKETT, a resident of Capioma.
E. C. HAGERMAN, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. C of the 163rd OH.
A. HAILER, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. C of the 155th IL.
U. HAIGH, a resident of Granada, served with CO. I of the 11th KS.
A. HALL, a resident of Ontario, served with KS. Militia.
1st LT. W. C. HAMLIN, a resident of Oneida.
N. HARDY, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. C of the 11th IL. Cavalry.
N. E. HANKS, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. G of the 13th KS.
J. HANSE, a resident of Pawnee City, NE., served with CO. B of the 18th MO.
J. HANSE, a resident of Seneca, served as a regular.
J. W. HASTINGS, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. F of the 25th MI.
D. H. HARGER, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. I of the 9th MO.
G. W. HARRISON, a resident of America City, served with CO. E of the 13th KS.
CORP. W. P. HARRISON, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. H of the 35th IL.
J. C. HART, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. H of the 29th OH.
CORP. J. H. HART, a resident of Wetmore, served from Iowa.
SGT. C. HARTNER, a resident of Seneca, served with the 15th IN. Battalion.
G. K. HATCH, a resident of Woodlawn, served CO. K of the 199th PA.
H. S. HATCH, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. F of the 111th PA.
A. F. HAUGHY, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. B of the 15th IL.
E. HAWK, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. E of the 28th IA.
C. HAWLEY, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. D of the 26th IA.
R. HAXTON, a resident of Granada, served with CO. G of the 13th KS.
J. HAYDEN, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. F of the 39th IN.
W. H. HAYES, a resident of Woodlawn, served with CO. B of the 16th N.Y.
Noah HAYS, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. E of the 36th IN.
Ben HEATH, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. K of the 6th MI.
CAPT. W. H. HEISER, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. G of the 15th IL.
J. HENRY, a resident of Pawnee City, NE., served with CO. E of the 17th KS.
CORP. T. B. HENRY, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. B of the 7th IA. Cavalry.
C. HICKS, a resident of Capioma, served with CO. G of the 13th KS.
J. S. HIDDEN, a resident of Centralia, served as a surgeon in the KS. Militia.
F. M. HIGGINS, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. A of the 2nd WI.
T. HIGGINS, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. C of the 44th IL.
This brings to a close of Part XXX with the remaining soldiers whose last name begins with the letter ‘H’ to be in Part XXXI of the July 2022 History Road.
