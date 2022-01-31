We learned back in Parts I, II & III, that due to the conflict between the true residents of the Territory of Kansas, and or the Free-State Movement, the non-residents, and or the Southern Pro Slavery faction plus a pro-slavery President of the United States with a Southern Democrat controlled Senate a true constitution representing Kansas was not an easy task to accomplish. Also at the same time the Lecompton Constitution was failing, a new constitution was being framed in Leavenworth.
As heavily pro-slavery as Leavenworth had been for much of the 1850's, a constitution had been framed there by an act of the Territorial Legislature passed in February 1858 during that time when the Lecompton Constitution was being nationally debated in the U.S. Congress. Leavenworth was at that time was the largest city west of St. Louis and the constitution that had been framed there was adopted by the convention on April 3, 1858
Of all of the constitutions framed in the Territory of Kansas, it was considered to be the most progressive. The conspicuous aspects of this constitution were the Bill of Rights that referred to all men, making no distinction between the rights of white men and black men in addition to banning slavery from the state plus a basic framework for the rights of women.
Ultimately the U.S. Senate did not approve of the codified laws written in this document. A codified constitution is where the fundamental or basic laws establishing the frame work of government are written down with major duties, powers and functions of the institutions of government and the rights and duties of individuals. The U.S. Constitution is indeed a prime example of a codified document, however this most likely was the reason the U.S. Senate disapproved, and it failed to be adopted.
This brings to an end for Part IV with the continuation of this series in the next History Road to be published May 2022.
