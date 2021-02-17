Published in a Brown CO., KS. newspaper in 1933, the headline read as follows:
MERCIER BANK BANDITS ARE IN BROWN COUNTY JAIL
ONE CONFESSES
ONEIDA FARM YOUTHS IDENTIFIED
BY CASHIER J. P. SULLIVAN
AS RAIDERS OF FARMER’S STATE BANK
Part of the loot recovered on their farm.
South Brown County had its first daylight bank robbery early Tuesday afternoon, March 28, 1933, when two young, overall-garbed strangers entered the Farmers State Bank at Mercier. They held up cashier Justin Sullivan at the point of a pistol, filled a flour sack with all the money in sight which amounted to $1,100.00 in currency and silver and then fled in an automobile previously stolen in Horton.
Several Mercier citizens fired at them as they left. Sullivan and J. C. Rathke, a Burroughs adding machine representative, pursued in the latter’s car. When the bandits changed from the stolen car to their own automobile, Justin and Edward Sullivan took shots at them with vigilante rifles. While the bandits later outdistanced their pursuers, one of the bullets penetrated the gasoline tank which eventually led to their capture.
The bank was held up about 1:15 p.m.. At 5 o’clock the same afternoon J. H. Mellenbruch, sheriff of Brown County, arrested Noah and Sam Bowman, aged 20 and 23 respectively, at their farm home seven miles northwest of Oneida and a total of 35 miles from Mercier. They claimed they had been working all day on the farm, but were preparing at the time, to solder up two holes in the gasoline tank of their Chevrolet coupe. Half an hour later at Oneida, Justin Sullivan and Mr. Rathke positively identified them as the men who had robbed the bank four hours earlier. They were taken immediately to the Brown County Jail in Hiawatha. The stolen money was not recovered, however the bank was fully covered by insurance.
It was a regular thriller!
The actual robbery, pursuit and eventual capture of the bandits had all the thrills of a regular old-time melodrama with the possible exception of a beautiful heroine. For an entire afternoon all of Western Brown County and nearly half of Nemaha County was on edge with the manhunt. Two farm boys, evidently looking for easy money, played the part of desperate villains. Justin and Edward Sullivan, ably assisted by C. J. Rathke, traveling man, became the heroes, the Sullivans being the dead-shot avengers who never left the trail of the desperadoes until they had brought them to bay.
In the East, Sheriff Mellenbruch and Pilot J. H. Boyle of Hiawatha represented the law using telephones, airplanes and automobiles in relentlessly tracking down their quarry and eventually throwing them in the housgow. While no damsel in distress actually got into the picture, the beautiful heroine parts were played by the quick-witted telephone operators at Fairview, Powhattan, Horton and Sabetha. And many farm women did splendid duty by phoning news of the developments of the chase, and reports to the vigilantes, who appeared on roads all over the area like a swarm of locusts.
And not to be overlooked in the least were the “extras in the guise of farmers and town men from a dozen localities, armed with rifles, shotguns and pistols. They chased down every rumor in an area of Brown and Nemaha Counties at least 35 miles wide and 25 miles long. The young robbers must have been shivering in their shoes when they saw cars dash by loaded with determined men armed to the teeth. And on one or two occasions, at least, such cars actually did pass them. The vigilantes were instructed to look for a green Chevrolet coach, while the bandits were actually in a gray one.
Innocent travelers, not to mention a few harmless hitchhikers, got the scare of their lives when stopped on the highways by heavily armed citizens who made them give an instant accounting. It was a great show, despite the fact not a single actor had previously rehearsed his part.
