At the Wyandotte Constitutional Convention of July 1859, following the oath taken by all the delegates pledging their allegiance to the U. S. Constitution, members were organized into 15 committees responsible for preparing a draft of provisions appropriate for a particular article of the constitution. In order that the drafts prepared by the committees might be harmonious, it was necessary to decide upon a common basis for action. This was considered to be a difficult thing to do because of the adverse area that these men came from and the equally adverse experiences that they brought with them to this convention floor. The largest representation from any one state was the 13 from Ohio followed by the 7 from Indiana, 5 each from Kentucky and Pennsylvania, 4 from New York, 3 each from New Jersey and Vermont and 2 each from Massachusetts and Maine. Four members were foreigners, representing England, Ireland, Scotland and Germany. Five delegates had already been present in forming the constitution at Leavenworth and three were at the Topeka convention.
A common denominator representative of all the delegates was that they individually were in favor of supporting the constitutions from their native states as a model for the one that they were here to form. Because of this, the task of getting a room full of men to come to an agreement was monumental until Solon Otis Thacher of Douglas CO. suggested a plan that was adopted. It provided that the roll of the convention be called, and that each member identify themselves by naming the constitution he preferred as a basis for the convention to act upon, and that if on this vote no one constitution received a majority vote the roll be called again, and that the members confine their responses to one of the three constitutions having the highest number of votes. Upon the first ballot, Ohio received 13 votes, Indiana 12 and Kentucky 6. Five votes were cast for the Leavenworth and three for the Topeka constitution, Pennsylvania and Iowa each had two votes, with Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota and Oregon one each. The number of votes for Ohio corresponds to the number of delegates native to that state, as does the number of votes for the Topeka and Leavenworth constitutions corresponds, respectively, to the number of members that helped to form these documents.
As the roll call continued there were seven members from Indiana and five from Kentucky who were undoubtedly loyal and must have garnered additional votes from states having smaller delegations. The other states bear no apparent relation to the members that were present from the respective states. On the second ballot, Ohio received the majority of the votes cast, was made the basis for the action and copies of that constitution were printed and distributed to the members of the various committees. Many other constitutions were in the hands of the delegates, and sections peculiarly adopted to conditions in Kansas were appropriated from them. Among the constitutions mostly drawn from were the 1850 Michigan Constitution, the 1857 Iowa Constitution, the 1848 Wisconsin Constitution, the 1848 Illinois Constitution, the 1851 Indiana Constitution, the 1857 Minnesota Constitution, the 1846 New York Constitution, the 1838 Pennsylvania Constitution, the 1850 Kentucky Constitution and the earlier Kansas Constitutions framed in Topeka, Lecompton and Leavenworth.
This brings Part 6 to an end with the continuation of this series in Part VII in the October 2023 History Road.
Web Site that contributed to B.C.G.S. Moments NOS. 455,457 & 458.
