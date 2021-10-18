PART III - THE 1857 LECOMPTON CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION
Back in Part I and II in this series, we learned that the Topeka Constitutional Convention was organized by Free-Staters to counter the pro-slavery Territorial legislature elected March 5, 1855 in polling suffering widely from electoral fraud and the adverse intimidation of free state settlers. The territorial vote to accept the Topeka Constitution had been boycotted by the pro-slavery faction and was approved by the anti-slavery free-staters in a 3 to 1 vote taken January 15, 1856, which was later fully approved by the U.S. House of Representatives but disapproved by the southern democrat controlled senate as well as pro-slavery President Pierce eliminating statehood for Kansas at that time.
Wishing to set themselves apart from the Topeka Constitution and its delegation of free-staters and knowing that they had the support of the U.S. President and Senate, those of the Southern element, and or the pro-slavery faction who had stayed away from the polls back on January 15, 1856 were determined and elected 47 slave holding delegates to meet in Lecompton down the Kansas River from Topeka. The Lecompton Constitutional Convention did produce a document supporting the slavery institution but the vote that was to be taken was narrowed down to a single issue, expressed on the ballot as a Constitution with Slavery versus a Constitution with no Slavery clause would not have made Kansas a free state; it merely would have banned future importation of slaves into Kansas which was something that many new would be unenforceable. As we learned in Parts I and II, the Territory of Kansas at this time had a great many more free-state citizens than it had back in 1855, and it was that majority that rejected the Lecompton Constitution at the polls with an overwhelming 10,226 to 138.
A vocal supporter of slaveholder rights, President James Buchanan endorsed the Lecompton Constitution before Congress. While the president received the support of the Southern Democrats, many Northern Democrats, led by Stephen A. Douglas, sided with Republicans in opposition to the constitution. Simultaneously while the United States House of Representatives defeated passage of the Lecompton Constitution, a new anti-slavery constitution was being drafted in Leavenworth.
This brings Part III of the Lecompton Constitutional Convention to an end. Follow this Series with The History Road's Part IV in January 2022. Next month the History Road will take us to Part XXIX of The Northeast Kansas American Civil War Series listing the surnames of those soldiers who either served from or later settled in Nemaha CO. whose last name begins with the letter 'F'.
