Greetings,
Well if there was ever any question whether COVID-19 is real, or a hoax, the questions have been answered during the month of November. COVID-19 is real and impacting people throughout the city, county, state, United States, and world.
On November 19, 2020, during my comments with the Brown County Commission, I was asked how Hiawatha Community Hospital is being impacted by COVID-19. I shared that we are seeing increased cases in Brown County, seeing high volumes in the West Clinic, and we are having difficulty in transferring those patients to tertiary centers. I also shared that as of Nov. 19, Hiawatha Community Hospital would be keeping low acuity COVID-19 patients and accepting COVID-19 swing bed patients. Since that day we have had many COVID-19 positive patients and swing bed patients. We have had as many as eight COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital at one time in the past two weeks. There is definitely community spread.
We saw a dramatic increase in positive cases in Brown County for the month of November equaling 502 new cases, bringing our current cases to 760. Prior to Oct. 31, HCH had 3 COVID-19 positive employees. In the month of November, we have had 26 COVID-19 positive employees which is about 10 percent of our workforce. In November, we had one day when 80 percent of our patients tested were positive. Our positivity rate for testing that had been completed at the hospital in November was almost 40 percent. This increased volume of patients is stretching our hospital resources very thin.
I appreciate the level of commitment shown by staff to pull together to serve our patients. At this time, we are not postponing procedures or other services, however, this may change depending on the needs of the patients in future days, weeks, and months. Many hospitals have implemented postponing procedures in order to reallocate staff and resources to care for patients and we may need to do that at some point in time.
We are taking a lot of precautions to ensure we continue to provide a safe place for patients to receive care and for staff to work. We have purchased two different cleaning devices that sanitize areas in our hospital and clinics. We are also frequently wiping down surfaces, require the use of masks by all staff and patients, and have significantly limited patient visitation. Care for outpatients that are experiencing COVID-like symptoms is being conducted through our West Clinic location and all wellness visits are being conducted in our Family Practice Clinic location.
What we are experiencing is like other rural and urban hospitals when they also started caring for COVID-19 positive patients. Although we are facing many challenges, we are committed to caring for patients during this increased time of need. Here is what you can do to help us:
Utilize best practices to protect yourselves and your families – wear your mask, sanitize your hands and surfaces frequently, and keep your distance from those around you.
Do not gather with people outside your household, but if you do please follow the guidelines mentioned above. Do not put off needed care – Please continue to schedule your wellness checks and seek care for any ailments you may have through use of the Family Practice Clinic. Not only does this help protect you and ensure a small health problem does not turn in to a large health problem, but this also helps keep added pressure off our Emergency Department and inpatient unit.
Feel empowered to not only follow the precautions yourself but to encourage others to use masks and other protocols. Be brave, yet kind. Peer pressure can be very powerful, so let us use it to help encourage the use of masks, distancing, and hand hygiene.
My recommendation is for you and your family to commit to these best practices. If it helps you commit, pretend you have COVID. With the level of community spread we are experiencing; you may have it! Assuming you are positive will help you take appropriate precautions. I am confident that if we call come together in spirit we will manage through this difficult time.
Thank you for your efforts to help us to “Slow the Spread” of COVID 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.