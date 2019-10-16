To the Editor,
I have been a nurse practitioner at the Hiawatha Community Hospital for almost six years. I was excited to accept this position, as it provided the opportunity for me to care for patients in a family practice setting, while also bringing my family back to living in a small town. Living in a rural community provides you with the opportunity to establish great relationships with friends and colleagues. The experience of living in a small town in regards to raising children is invaluable. Hospital employees that care for you or your loved one are also those that you may have friendships with outside of the healthcare setting. I truly feel that healthcare in Hiawatha provides such a great level of compassion because of the closeness of the community.
Through my time at this organization, I have seen the value of all departments in our hospital. We are so fortunate to have a hospital that provides such a wide variety of services that allows us to keep our care in the community, rather than traveling longer distances to receive the same services. We have accepted a large number of Horton patients into our practice, in order to ensure their healthcare needs are met. The providers and hospital staff are devoted to ensuring that we remain a fully functioning critical access hospital, with all the same services that we provide now, in order to continue to care for our friends and loved ones at Hiawatha Community Hospital.
Through the sales tax, we will be able to continue to provide a multitude of services here at our hospital. It will reduce money and time spent traveling elsewhere to receive care that we are capable of providing in Hiawatha. Should the sales tax fail, however, some of the current services and equipment used to care for patients will not be available. The importance of this funding will help us with maintenance of our current equipment or to fix things when they break.
The continuation of providing a wide array of services at our hospital also encourages other potential physicians to consider practicing in Hiawatha. We are nearing a time when several of our current physicians are planning to retire. Recruiting physicians to a rural community is difficult in and of itself, and we have only been able to recruit one physician in the last five years. Potential candidates need to feel that the community is welcoming and supportive of their local healthcare system. If the tax fails to pass once again, I hope the community truly understands how it is going to affect recruiting future providers or retaining providers who are here now. Please educate yourself with accurate information regarding the sales tax and what it will mean not only for your hospital, but also for your community as we strive to keep care close to home!
Danielle Jagels, APRN
Provider at Hiawatha Community Hospital, Hiawatha
