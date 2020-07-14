I am rebuilding an old Aermotor model 702 windmill that was installed in 1940 or 41 on the Overdick farm in eastern Brown County, as a replacement head for the original Stover Mfg. windmill, installed in the 1890s. This windmill met with a nasty accident a few years ago which left the windmill tower lying on the ground, and the wheel and vane smashed. It is currently in my shop, awaiting a full rebuild. Once completed, it should last another 80 years. (I know I won’t be the one worried about rebuilding it in 2100.)
It got me to thinking about what the most important part of a windmill is – and how a windmill is a little bit like the Kingdom of God.
The most visible parts of the windmill are the wheel, the vane and the tower. The tower supports the mechanism, high above the ground; the vane points the head into the wind, and the wheel turns. It’s easy to see when these parts are in good condition, with no gaps or bends, with crisp edges and smooth, rust-free surfaces. And it’s by these visible parts that most people judge a windmill as being in “good condition” or “bad condition”. So perhaps these are the most important components of a windmill.
But often, a windmill with excellent wheel, vane and tower will have severe mechanical problems within the gearbox, due to neglect and wear, especially to the main shaft. The main shaft is what carries the wheel on one end, and the small pinions on the other. If it is worn, due to neglect or malfunction, the shaft will wear thin and break, the wheel will fail, and will eventually drop down to the ground. So perhaps the main shaft is really the most important part of a windmill.
But then, it is the braking and lubrication system that protects the windmill from wear and damage, and keeps it safe in stormy weather. So, perhaps these systems are truly the most important parts of a windmill, even though they are largely invisible to observers.
But then, without the pinions on the rear of the main shaft, meshing properly with the large “crank” gears, the motion of the spinning wind wheel cannot be translated into usable kinetic power. So perhaps the pinions are the most important part of the windmill.
But the pinions are fastened to the shaft with a simple, steel key, about three-eighths of an inch square, and four inches long. Without that key, the main shaft would simply spin inside the pinions, and the gears would not move. So, perhaps that key is the most important part of the windmill. But, behind the key is a steel pin that goes through a small hole in the shaft behind the pinions: one-fourth inch in diameter, and two inches long. Without that pin, eventually, the whole wheel, hub and shaft would slide out the front of the gearbox and drop to the ground. So perhaps that small pin is the most important part of the windmill.
But then, without the vertical connecting arms, called “pitman arms”, the circular motion of the gears could not be translated to the up-and-down motion that is needed to operate the pump. So, perhaps the pitman arms are the most important part of a windmill. But, without a wooden pump rod to connect the gearbox on top of the tower, to the plunger in the pump cylinder, which may be hundreds of feet beneath the surface of the ground, all that mechanical motion is worthless. So, perhaps the pump rod is the most important part of the windmill.
But then, down in the darkness of the well, the plunger inside the pump cylinder has leather cups that seal against the sides of the cylinder bore, and prevent water from leaking back down the pipe into the well. As the plunger moves up and down, water is eventually lifted up to ground level. So, perhaps the leathers are the most important part of the windmill. But they’re not really even part of the windmill; they are simply connected to it.
And this doesn’t even take into account the hours of sweat and toil digging the well, lining it, installing the pump and cylinder, digging the anchor holes for the windmill legs, putting the windmill together and installing it, centering it over the well, leveling it, tightening every single bolt, nut, anchor and brace, and filling the gearbox with the correct amount of oil (10W, non-detergent!!!!) And one single bolt that works loose and falls to the ground can spell disaster for the entire unit. So, it is impossible to isolate even one tiny component of a windmill, as unimportant to the function of the whole.
But then, without wind above the ground, and water below the ground, even a perfectly installed windmill, pump and cylinder are useless, except as ornaments. Nothing the windmiller, nor the plumber can do will fix a lack of wind, or a dry well that has no water. Without the wind above, and the water below, our thirst would remain. And these are gifted to us by God: we do not earn wind, nor do we earn water, nor do we deserve either.
The same is true for the Kingdom of God! There is no person, older or younger, larger or smaller who is unimportant to the whole in God’s Kingdom. Some are more visible in God’s world, while others work “behind the scenes.” And, just as the windmill pumps water by the grace of God, who provides both wind and water, the Kingdom of God “works” by the gift of God’s Holy Spirit, and by the grace of Jesus Christ, who gives us free salvation and eternal life!
You are an indispensable part of God’s Holy Kingdom!
