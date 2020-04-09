Editor’s Note: With Easter approaching, Highland correspondent Kathleen Twombly wanted to share the following, which is the obituary of Jesus Christ in 33 AD, written by an unknown person.
”Calvary - Jesus Christ, 33, of Nazareth, died Friday on Mount Calvary, also known as Golgotha, the place of the skull. Betrayed by the apostle Judas, Jesus was crucified by the Romans by order of the Ruler Pontius Pilate. The causes of Jesus’ death were crucifixion, extreme exhaustion, severe torture, and loss of blood.
Jesus Christ, a descendant of Abraham, was a member of the house of David. He was the Son of the late Joseph, a carpenter of Nazareth, and Mary, His devoted Mother. Jesus was born in a stable in the city of Bethlehem, Judea. He is survived by His mother Mary, His faithful apostles, numerous disciples, and many other followers.
Jesus was self educated and spent most of His adult life working as a Teacher. Jesus also occasionally worked as a Medical Doctor and it is reported that he healed many patients up until the time of His death. Jesus was teaching and sharing the Good News, healing the sick, touching the lonely, feeding the hungry, and helping the poor.
Jesus was most noted for telling parables about His Father’s Kingdom and performing miracles, such as feeding over 5,000 people with only 5 loaves of bread and 2 fish, and healing a man who was born blind. On the day before His death, He held a Last Supper celebrating the Passover Feast at which He foretold His death.
The body was quickly buried in a tomb which was donated by Joseph of Arimathea, a loyal friend of the family. By order of Pontius Pilate, a large boulder was rolled in front of Jesus’ burial place. Roman soldiers were put on guard at the tomb.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that everyone try to live as Jesus did. Donations may be sent to anyone in need.”
Sunday morning--Hallelujah! The tomb is empty! Jesus has risen and shall live forever! Let us sing of His Glory!
