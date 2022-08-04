On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court settled that, “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion…abortion is not deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition…and authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.” The history leading up to ratification of Kansas’s Constitution states the same. However, news networks unsurprisingly spewed out abortion misinformation to cause confusion and division in our nation and state. Media myths include claims that abortion is a constitutional right. Yet, no such provision exists. Media states that women will die because miscarriage and ectopic pregnancies will be prosecuted. Yet, such removals are not considered abortion, even by Planned Parenthood! There are good medical reasons to remove an already dead baby.
However, intentionally going in and killing a live baby in the womb through abortion is never necessary, even for life threatening pregnancies. 21 states have laws protecting the unborn with exceptions for the mother’s life. Sometimes it may be necessary for a pro-life doctor to induce labor or perform an emergency C-section to deliver a baby when they know the baby will not survive. If they can’t save both patients, then they at least try to save one. If the mother isn’t going to survive, neither will the baby inside. Unlike abortion, this may still result in a mother and a baby that are both alive. Plus, let us not forget that the unselfish choice of placing a baby up for adoption remains as a life-giving option.
In stark contrast, depraved states like California and New York recently passed laws that allow murderous abortions to be committed against a fully developed baby. THIS IS PURE EVIL! Kansas may now join their ranks. Since 1973, over 63 million abortions have been performed, dwarfing the 6 million Jews murdered in Europe during the holocaust of WWII. Statistically, abortions are still on the rise with 1 in 5 pregnancies ending in elective abortion. As a result, there may be 20% fewer children in schools and on the playgrounds over the next five years. “Christians” who gave their support under the catch phrase “women’s rights” and “pro-choice” should examine their hearts and REPENT! Preserving abortion for the sake of eliminating a “mistake” is morally and spiritually wrong. Unborn babies are human persons deserving of the legal right to life, protected under Section 1 and our nation’s Declaration. Above these documents, Exodus 20:13 says “you shall not murder” because life is sustained and belongs to God.
