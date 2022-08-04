Placeholder Letters

To the Editor,

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court settled that, “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion…abortion is not deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition…and authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.” The history leading up to ratification of Kansas’s Constitution states the same. However, news networks unsurprisingly spewed out abortion misinformation to cause confusion and division in our nation and state. Media myths include claims that abortion is a constitutional right. Yet, no such provision exists. Media states that women will die because miscarriage and ectopic pregnancies will be prosecuted. Yet, such removals are not considered abortion, even by Planned Parenthood! There are good medical reasons to remove an already dead baby.

