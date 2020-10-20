No story that can be written would be complete, without first identifying the time frame leading up to the Topeka Constitutional Convention. First of all, it was the first of four constitutions that the pioneers of the Kansas Territory wrote in order to receive what they would hope would be confirmation by the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate then signed by the President, leading to eventual statehood.
Due to the passing of the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854 just a year before, a great responsibility was already on the shoulders of the territory pioneers. This Act stipulated that it was up to the resident pioneers of each territory to determine through the casting of votes, and or popular sovereignty whether they would become a slave-holding state as opposed to a non-slave holding, or free state. It was in a previous election for the appointment of the members to a territorial legislature that had been one-sided as Missourians wishing for Kansas to become a slave-holding state had moved to the Kansas Territory for either the day, or week of the election to intimidate the pioneers from casting their votes so that they could vote for men of the slave holding persuasion.
In this quite nearly lawless setting, there was no law enforcement present making it very easy for just anyone to vote regardless of citizenship status and for the most part the Missourians were successful. Despite this, a group of 47 free-state delegates met in Topeka from October 23 to November 11, 1855 at what would be known as Constitution Hall presently located in the 400 block of South Kansas Ave. Back then, this 2 story limestone building had been constructed by brothers Loring and John Farnsworth set in an area where at that time no other buildings stood and it was not until Kansas became a state with Topeka as the capital in 1861 when other buildings were built next to it. Back in 1855 being located too close to the river would most likely be not a good thing because the building could only be reached from the south. Upstream and charging a dollar per wagon, the nearest and only river crossing was the Pappan Ferry established by brothers Joseph & Louis in 1842 which was the first river crossing for travelers of the California & Oregon Trail.
Through the auspiciousness of popular sovereignty, the move by those 47 delegates to establish a form of government that would be totally represented by the true resident pioneers of the territory was what the Kansas-Nebraska Act written and voted for by the U.S. Congress in 1854 was indeed all about. Of the total delegates, 18 were Democrats, 6 Whigs, 4 Republicans, 3 Free-Staters and 1 Independent with the remaining 15 unaccounted, who all opposed the slavery institution and the pro-Southern element already in the Kansas Territory, and because of that the Southern controlled part of the U.S. Legislature demanded that Democrat President Franklin Pierce do something about this “illegality” and in July 1856 he dispatched federal troops led by Col. Edwin Vose Sumner to go to Topeka and disperse this actual legal legislative group, known to most Pro-Southerners as the “Northern Element”. Unlike many others from the Northern part of the U.S., born in New Hampshire Democrat Franklin Pierce was pro-slavery who was very much opposed to the abolitionist cause as well as anything else that would disrupt the Union. Those troops confronted the legislative body in Topeka on July 4, 1855 and although not arrested the delegates facing the barrel end of rifles and a cannon were actually just forced out of the building, when in fact this move by the Southern controlled U.S. Government only lasted for that day as the group continued to meet at Topeka's Constitution Hall.
Much to the disapproval of President Pierce and the majority of the southerners in congress, a constitution was indeed framed from Oct. 23 through Nov. 11, 1855. Passed by the delegation at the Topeka Constitutional Hall on Dec. 15, 1855, it was unanimously approved a month later in a territorial vote on Jan. 15, 1856 becoming known as the Topeka Constitution which did ban slavery, provided no suffrage for women and members of the Negro race as well as Indians. What happened to the Missouri Pro-Slavery proponents who had previously organized to obstruct the organization by the true citizens of the territory from voting? They chose not to obstruct and felt that their idea that an anti slavery constitution was indeed unconstitutional so they actually boycotted the territorial vote where really they had no say in the matter. Of course, it was most likely the overwhelming presence of a larger pro-free-state resident pioneer population who were now at this time much less likely to be intimidated by that “Pro-Southern element”, that dissuaded the Missourians from crossing the river as they had done before. On July 3, 1856, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to admit Kansas under the Topeka Constitution but it was President Pierce and the Southern Democrat controlled Senate that voted against accepting the Topeka Constitution preventing statehood for Kansas at that time, however the Pro-Southern & Slavery democrats were not done and with the Pro-Slavery President another attempt was to be made at the next constitutional convention at Lecompton.
This brings to an end to Part I of the Topeka Constitutional Convention with the continuation in Part II to be published in The History Road for January 2021. Follow the Road next month with the continuation of the Northeast Kansas American Civil War Series with Part II listing alphabetically those soldiers who had served from Nemaha CO., KS. whose surname begins with the letter 'C'.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.