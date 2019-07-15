To the Editor,
When selling a product or a community, stress your strengths - after all you know them better than anyone.
We can do that without surveys.
When asking someone to do a survey insist on knowing the questions. A survey can be spun in any direction. Determine your market and the demographic. What’s loved by some may be disliked by others.
Doesn’t mean that anyone's opinion is wrong.
The third party survey agent must be unbiased - it appears that’s not the case here based on the closing comment made.
Surveys may be misleading and are often wrong. If you are selling horses don’t survey motorcycle enthusiasts.
Big City vs. Small Town - both can be exactly what someone wants.
But Smalltown America has many advantages. Many prefer a slower pace of life, yet they live close enough to major events, sports contest and other forms of entertainment and services.
Example: we’ve called Hiawatha home for over 30 years. I traveled the entire United States during those years. My commute to the airport was a little over an hour. Those on the south side of KC have a similar time. Same is true for other activities.
The difference is, when I got home I could relax and enjoy the benefits of a small community. Small can and does have advantages.
I have 50 years of experience in the food business and have served as a co-owner of a ham process operation the past 40 years. We compete against the biggest companies in North America.
If surveyed the response might be less than positive. The reality, however, is our product outsells the food giants in many markets. Why? Because of product quality, personal contact, service and price.
Same is true for small communities.
Hiawatha is a small town but we have much to offer:
* If you like traffic jams, you won’t like Hiawatha
* If you like standing in lines for hours at city and county offices you won’t like Hiawatha
* If you like oversized schools, you won’t like Hiawatha
* If you like higher costs of living you won’t like Hiawatha
* If you like higher property costs, you won’t like Hiawatha
* If you like Americana .... you will love Hiawatha
* If you know most of the people in town... you will love Hiawatha
* If you want a safe and great school system... you will love Hiawatha
* If you you like community events for the entire family, you will love Hiawatha
These are the questions you put on the survey!
Note that one shoe doesn’t fit all - ask the questions listed above.
Word to the wise, sir, don’t use sarcasm that offends a town. If we surveyed your work it would be 3,000 that consider you unprofessional and inept - it’s not your results that upset us, it’s the unbalanced and poor job you did.
Robert Sines
Hiawatha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.