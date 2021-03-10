The Woke, a.k.a. socialists, believe themselves to be enlightened. In reality, they too have eaten the fruit of the knowledge of good and evil, but continue to crave the latter. In the name of social justice they perform acts of injustice. In the name of equality they offer inequality. In the name of tolerance and inclusion they cancel fellow humans. A blitzkrieg is now being conducted on what was previously performed slowly and methodically in this country. The Woke now swiftly scorn those exercising their right to free speech, rudely deny services to people based on political convictions, and cruelly remove people from their jobs due to nonconforming viewpoints.
The “ruler of this world” has brainwashed them with the putrid lie of a Godless, leftist narrative. Therefore, this trend of cancel culture is pushed by those with leftist agendas. Just look at the exemplative, hypocritical actions performed by the Elites, such as thought-policing news networks, shameless Hollywood actors, social media dictators - Twitter & Facebook, China’s cheerleader – the NBA, book purging Amazon, and hypocritical Disney to name a few. A recent victim of the Woke crowd was Gina Carano of the popular Star Wars show - The Mandalorian. She rightly pointed out that cancel culture is bad for the country.
What is bad for the country is also bad for a community. The Woke mob mentality that has taken over American cities is now infiltrating rural communities. May the force not cancel you too! Forced censorship and cancel culture do nothing in promoting a free market of ideas to be scrutinized and judged. Canceling based on contentious opinions, political support, religious beliefs, skin color, or supposed privileges is dehumanizing, abhorrent, and unacceptable from either side. Cancel culture is not rational. And, as recently seen, is becoming tyrannical. The Woke stomp out opposing ideas like intolerable spot fires rather than hearing out persuasive arguments as they should. Their Borg mentality must incorporate people into the collective, or else...
Bad ideas will continue to become the norm unless good ideas begin to confront this immoral mob mentality. The Humble should no longer acquiescence. The Humble have a moral obligation to speak God’s truth and shine His Light into this dark world. Honest and open engagement in public discourse by the Humble is needed to move good ideas forward again; good ideas such as sharing truths spoken of in the Bible, restoring traditional family structures, developing fundamental virtues in children, and securing freedoms so dearly purchased. Don’t let the sanitizing follies of the Marxist, woke mob culture take over and destroy your family and community. What may seem mostly benign now will be found malignant if not taken seriously soon. Fight the good fight of the faith.
Stuart Aller
Hiawatha
