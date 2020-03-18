Nearly 2000 years ago, the worst thing that could ever happen, did happen. Jesus, the spotless lamb of God was crucified. Yet, from the worst thing that could ever happen, God caused the best thing that could ever happen: the gates of the Kingdom of God opened wide for all to enter in, through Jesus Christ.
That’s how God works. God turns what we have judged as the very worst, and brings out the very best. That’s how God is working now. Something bad has happened in our world. A tiny virus particle has silently spread across the face of the earth. Our “life as usual” (not to mention our “worship as usual”) world has been disrupted. How do we live well, when everything familiar is now in disarray? How can we share the Gospel in times of cancellation? How can we adjust and flourish in a “new normal?”
This year, for the first time in living memory, perhaps no church in the world will be full of Easter worshipers. Yet, the very first Easter morning was attended only by a few people at a time – first the two women, and then a few of the disciples. There were no choirs, no feasts no throngs of fresh-faced and joyful worshipers – only an empty tomb, some strips of linen and a promise. (Luke 24:1-12) From this unlikely beginning, God’s kingdom has spread across the face of the earth - not in spite of, but especially in - times of persecution and trouble. Even now, Jesus’ kingdom is spreading across the face of the earth in a new way, and the gates of Hell will not prevail against it. (Matthew 16:18)
This Easter, nearly 2000 years after that first dark morning at the garden tomb in Jerusalem, we have the opportunity to live the holy silence of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection morning. It is in that silence that we come to know God’s abiding presence, and hear his voice. What is God asking of us right now? God is with us. God never went away. The heavens and the earth remind us of that. (Psalm 91:1)
In the still of that first Easter morning, let’s listen to God, together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.