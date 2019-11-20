To the Editor,
Many thanks for the American experiment called openness and freedom. All sides should be expressed and heard.
WWII hero Gen. George S. Patton's quote "If everyone is thinking alike, then someone isn't thinking."
It is time for total openness at our hospital.
Start by getting the Horton Hospital open again. This is critical!! Follow the footsteps of our hospital founders with the motto of No Tax Entanglements.
Get back to original by-laws that the board be elected by the donors with 3 year terms, it was not to self-perpetuate, such as naming your own successor.
Get rid of great wall with South Brown County. Be thankful for living in the greatest country in the world. Praise God always.
Dean Tollefson
Hiawatha
