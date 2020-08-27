As many of you know, I have been blessed with being the daddy to four beautiful little girls. They range in ages from four to 12.
One of the things that amazes me is how my girls can go from fighting with each other to perfect little angels in no time.
We could be on our way to Walmart and the two kids in the back could be arguing about who looks most like Princess Anna while another one of our girls is going crazy in the middle of our minivan because she’s afraid of a housefly who has found himself caught in the van.
But then two minutes later as we enter Walmart, they look like angels.
Inevitably it is in those instances a nice elderly couple approaches my wife and I and continues to tell us to cherish these times with our girls because they go so fast.
Based off of these experiences, I have realized two things...
First, elderly people innately have a sense of when you, as a parent, need encouragement because you are at the end of your rope.
And secondly, the older you get the more you cherish the time God has given you.
This point is exemplified in scripture as well.
Psalm 90 warns us to “Number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.”
I believe that in this scripture, God is reminding us how short our days on this earth really are. And if we want to make them count, we need to count them.
And when we count them, we stop looking at how God can fit into our schedule and look more at how we can fit into God’s schedule and his plans for our lives.
That change in perspective can drastically change our attitudes, especially when your kids are fighting in the back seat.
So feel free to plan your days, but as you do, remember that it’s ultimately not your timeline, it’s God’s that you are filling.
