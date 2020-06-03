I have been silent because I could not find the words. Maybe you cannot find them either. Here is my worded attempt to illicit some form of change in all of us.
I am going to assume that the vast majority of you reading this right now would consider yourself a Christian. I am going to assume that you have either seen the footage or are aware of the murder of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer. I am going to assume you remember the February murder of an unarmed black man by a white father and son in Georgia. I am also going to assume you do not even remember his name. For the record, his name is Ahmaud Arbery. I am going to assume you have never heard of Breonna Taylor, an African-American emergency room technician who was shot and killed by Louisville, Ken., police after they forcefully entered her home on March 13. I am also going to assume you have now heard the phrase “I can’t breathe” that has been associated with Mr. Floyd’s death as well as that of another black man nearly six years ago in 2014. I will further assume you do not know is name either. His name is Eric Garner.
I will also assume you have said the phrase, or something at least similar at one point or another in your life, “I don’t see color. I only see the person.” I would like to further assume that none of you reading this would consider yourself a racist, per se.
I assume you have opinions, views, and beliefs about African-Americans, Middle Easterners, Jews, Asians, Hispanics, Native Americans, and White People. (On a side note, if you had any negative thoughts or feelings about anyone I just listed simply because of the color of their skin, you are a racist.) I will even assume that you believe that all people are created equally, even though you believe some people do not meet your standards.
I assume you know that NOT ALL cops are bad. I assume you know that NOT ALL African-Americans are criminals. I assume you know that NOT ALL Middle Easterners are terrorists. I assume you know that NOT ALL Jews are stingy with money. I assume you know that NOT ALL Asians are manicurists or dry cleaners. I assume you know that NOT ALL Hispanics are illegal. I assume you know that NOT ALL Native Americans are alcoholics. I assume you know that NOT ALL white people are racist bigots.
I will further assume that many of you reading this are offended right now. I will also assume that you are offended and outraged by the riots, looting, violence, fires, and utter chaos that has gripped our nation as a result of the aforementioned racial travesties.
And, to be perfectly honest, I hope ALL of you are offended. Not at the words you are reading BUT at the racial injustice that is rampant in our society. You should be offended that a white man’s knee was held on a black man’s neck for nearly 9 minutes until he died. You should be offended that two white men killed an unarmed black man who was out for a jog. You should be offended that those two men were not arrested for over 70 days. (There was even video evidence.) You should be offended that Breonna Taylor was shot. You should be offended that racial stereotypes are the societal norm and you should be offended by how everyone demeans everyone else, so they may obtain a feeling of superiority. You should be offended that the “bad cops” give all the good cops a bad rap and further endanger their lives.
You should be offended. But my guess is that you are more indifferent than offended. My guess is that you think all of this will eventually blow over and everything will get back to “normal”. My guess is that you think you are not racist.
But here is what I know based on my understanding of the teachings of Jesus and the writings of the eyewitnesses to Jesus’ earthly ministry.
If you have hatred toward another person, you are a murderer.
If you have prejudged someone based on the color of their skin, you are a racist.
If you have ever looked an someone and thought they were lesser than you, because of their cultural wardrobe, you are a racist.
If you think yourself better than someone else, no matter the color of their skin, you are a racist and a Pharisee.
If you have ever stereotyped a group of people because of faulty assumptions and the behavior of a few, you are prejudice toward that people group.
If you hate and judge someone based on the color of their skin, their sexual identity, or their gender, you have made yourself higher than God.
Every race or tribe believes themselves to be superior to another. Racism is all to prevalent in every town, county, district, parish, and state in America, at some level. And if we are brutally honest, racism exists, in some form, in every church that has more than 3 people in attendance.
Racism has nothing to do with the color of skin. Racism is a condition of the heart. Merriam-Webster defines racism as “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.” That means that if you have ever thought yourself superior to another person based on skin color, you are, in fact, a racist.
So what are we, as humanity, as a people, to do about this disease that has stained the very fabric of American life.
If we all actually took the words of Jesus seriously. If we really loved God with all of our heart, with all of our soul, with all of our mind. If we really loved our neighbors. If we really took the words of the eyewitnesses of Jesus seriously and we accepted one another, tolerated one another, were kind to one another, carried one another’s burdens, forgave one another, served one another, and regarded one another as more important than ourselves.
If we could do that, then NOT ONE MORE person would die based on the color of their skin. NOT ONE MORE stereotype would flippantly slip from our lips. NOT ONE MORE cultural assumption would be made based on skin color. NOT ONE MORE racially motivated riot would happen. NOT ONE MORE African-American would be afraid when they got pulled over or went for a jog. NOT ONE MORE Middle Easterner would be labeled a terrorist because they wear a turban or a burka. NOT ONE MORE Jew would be subject to anti-Semitism. NOT ONE MORE Asian would be lumped into “looking like all the rest.” NOT ONE MORE Native American would feel inferiority in their country of origin. NOT ONE MORE white person would be labelled a racist or a bigot. NOT ONE MORE.
All of this has to stop. The only way it stops, is for those of us who call ourselves Christian, to actually LIVE out the words of Christ. To LOVE GOD and LOVE OTHERS. To be the change that needs to take place. Racism is a heart issue and there is only one healer of our hearts, Jesus Christ. If we begin to live Jesus’ words as recorded by the eyewitness John in 13:34-35 “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” If we lived those words then there would be no more labels of African-American, Middle Easterner, Native American, Asian, Hispanic, White, Jew, nor gentile, salve nor free, male nor female, for we all are one in Christ Jesus. We would be labelled DISCIPLES based on the condition of our heart and not by the color of our skin. The only way for the world and our society to be truly transformed is for those of us who call ourselves Christians to TRULY START LIVING LIKE IT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.