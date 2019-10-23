To the Editor,
There were allusions during the previous Hiawatha community Hospital's special sales tax election that somehow since farmers get farm subsidies, HCH should get a loal sales tax. The specter has once again raised its head during HCH's current sales tax election, so let's do an exercise called "What would a farmer do?"
Farmers receive farm subsidies through the federal Farm Bill. Payments are also paid to farmers as a result of income losses resulting from Chinese tariffs.That's true. However, most farmers will tell you that they don't particularly want those tax dollars.
What they want is a free market that allows them to dominate the world's food supply by being efficient low cost producers. That same desire for efficiency doesn't appear to exit in America's healthcare industry. Politics prevent farmers from large scale efficiencies. Without the subsidies, smaller and less efficient farmers would quickly be replaced by a few massive farm corporations. We have witnessed that happen in both dairy and pork production.
Politicians know that to control the public, you keep them well fed with cheap food. Historically, hunger creates revolution and no politician wants to lose power. It should be no surprise that food supply trumps healthcare in every world society.
HCH also receives government payments. State money for Medicaid and federal money for Medicare flows into their bank accounts by the millions each year. That's tax money we all pay each time we get a paycheck or file our taxes.
So, what would a farmer do? Last year's drought and this year's hailstorms are great examples of how a farmer approaches a financial difficulty similar to what HCH recently went through during their financial crisis. Even with the farm subsidies and crop insurance, many farmers sometimes come up short when the bills come due.
does the farmer solve his dilemma by picking up a pitchfork and appearing before both the Hiawatha City Commission and the Brown County Commission to demand that they pay fro a special sales tax election to bail him out? No! That would be completely ridiculous, right?
That farmer gets back on his feet by cutting costs, refinancing debt and repairing rather than replacing worn out equipment. Hmmm.That's exactly what's been happening at Hiawatha Community Hospital since you voters wisely voted down their sales tax proposal. #Toomuchisneverenough
Brown County resident
John Wright
Redbud Road, White Cloud
