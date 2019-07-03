The Brown County Free Fair is a time honored tradition which our 4-H families contribute to immensely. Youth work all year on a variety of 4-H projects to be exhibited and judged at the fair. From bucket calves to photography, there is something for everyone at the fair. This year the Brown County Fair will be held July 8-13 at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Horton, Kansas. The theme of the fair this year is, “Kick it with 4-H” The following is a list of the Top 10 highlights your family should come out and see!
10. Want to see some truly obedient dogs? Come to the Dog show on Tuesday, July 9 at 10am to watch the 4-H dog show on the cement platform south of the Community Building.
9. Saturday, July 13 at 7am is the Fairly Hot Fun Run / Walk. You can sign up to participate until the start of the race at the Blue Building in Horton KS. We have both a one mile and 5K route. Later that evening is the Livestock sale starting at 6:30 pm.
8. Friday, July 12 at 8pm. Free Entertainment at the Fair Grounds. This year’s entertainment is Erik Dylan. This free entertainment is sponsored by the area banks.
7. Swine & Beef Show. On Thursday July 11 at 8:30am is our Swine Show and at 5:30 pm is our Beef and Dairy Show. Enjoy a free Hot Dog following the Swine Show.
6. Want to enjoy a tasty treat? On Tuesday, July 9 at 9 a.m. you can purchase cookies, cakes and snacks at the 4-H Food Sale. Youth will sell their food projects to help support 4-H Council.
5. Poultry, Pets, and Rabbits! Visit the fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 10 during the day to see this wide variety of livestock shown by 4-H’ers.
4. Is Fashion and Food Auctions your thing? Wednesday, July 10th beginning at 7:00 p.m. the Public Fashion Revue will take place on the cement platform. Results from the judging earlier in the pre-fair judging will be announced and youth will be modeling their outfits. Our Brown County 4-H youth will also be auctioning off the champion food projects at intermission.
3. Want to see what 4-H is all about? Visit the Blue Building which showcases over 25 different projects the 4-H’ers have worked all year on! The Photography project alone has over 200 entries to view! Don’t forget about our amazing 4-H arts and crafts display!
2. Friday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. the 2019 Brown County Free Fair Parade will begin in Downtown Horton!
Most importantly, the #1 reason to come to the fair …
1. Come out and witness our 4-H’ers hard work on display. Bring the family out and enjoy an evening or day at the fair this week!
We look forward to seeing you at the Brown County Free Fair!
