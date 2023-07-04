On June 14, 2023, the Holton Recorder reported that at least 110 students from Wetmore have enrolled at Jackson Heights. After seeking clarification from USD 335 Superintendent Howard, this number is based on pre-enrollment forms parents submitted to Jackson Heights.
The USD 113 BOE is estimating that 86 students will transfer to Jackson Heights.
Enrollment numbers will continue to go up and down as parents finalize their decisions, however, none of the enrollment fluctuations will change the fact that USD 113 will continue to receive $844,862 related to Wetmore headcount in 2023-2024.
This revenue is not funding for the 2022-2023 year as suggested in a recent editorial. KSDE uses prior years enrollment numbers to finance current year budgets. This gives USD 113 over $800,000 for students no longer in attendance and prevents other districts from receiving the base aid per pupil.
If USD 113 would agree to send the base aid of $5,088 per pupil with the students based on Sept 20 enrollment, that would be a max amount of around $650,000. Since the residual funding is based on adjusted FTE rather than actual headcount, USD 113 would still retain around $200,00 of the residual funding which is sufficient to offset closure costs the district may have incurred.
Sending 100% of the $5,088 base aid per pupil would not be giving Wetmore students special treatment as the BOE has suggested. Due to a gap in the school funding formula, the school where the majority of Wetmore students will be attending is not going to be adequately funded. That will have a real impact on this incredibly important transition year.
The Board’s proposal to send “transportation” funding (24.7% of the $5,088 base aid per pupil) is suggesting that it is ok for these students to receive less money for their education than other USD 113 students. Wetmore has a high percentage of at-risk students and was even considered a high-density at-risk building at the time of closure. Under normal circumstances, the state provides districts with additional funds earmarked to provide extra support services to at-risk students.
USD 113 is planning to use the residual funds intended to directly support education as a temporary tax relief. Meanwhile, USD 335 will have to cut budgets and deplete cash reserves without the base aid of $5,088 per pupil.
Wetmore is not seeking special treatment for its students; we are seeking equal treatment.
