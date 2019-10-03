Some of my favorite days of the year are March 13, May 5, June 1 and June 18. These dates are the birthdays of my daughters. This means that on each of these dates we get to celebrate as a family. The whole family always seem to be excited as we celebrate together. We play games, open presents and eat unhealthy food as a family. The only problem is that the following day we go back to our regularly scheduled programs. Back at work, back at school and back to running around.
This makes me wonder, what if we treated every day as a celebration? What would life look like then?
Psalm 90 says,
"Our days may come to seventy years,
or eighty, if our strength endures;
yet the best of them are but trouble and sorrow,
for they quickly pass, and we fly away."
When this was written, the average lifespan was well over 100 years so minimizing life to 70 or 80 years was quite a statement. But it isn't meant to show the brevity of our lives on earth, but rather to show the vastness of eternity. An eternity made for those who have surrendered their lives to the Lord.
And the beauty of it all is that when we finally get to experience the celebration of eternity of heaven, it won't be just one day, or one week, or one year. It is a celebration that will last forever. And for me, that is exciting.
